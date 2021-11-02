How Did Meghan Markle Just Get Another Boost From Oprah?

Even though Oprah Winfrey attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding back in 2018, as detailed in Harper's Bazaar, it was not until 2021 that the talk show host began working closely with the superstar royal couple. Not only did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sit down with Oprah for their bombshell interview, in which they opened up about life behind palace doors, but they also worked together on the Apple+ mental health series, "The Me You Can't See." Oprah even admitted that Harry and Meghan's willingness to show a side of them that the public rarely gets to see is what makes them stand out compared to other high-profile couples. "What makes it powerful is when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open, as vulnerable, as truthful as they were," Oprah told Nancy O'Dell on TalkShopLive (via NBC News).

But Harry and Meghan's discussions about their royal life and mental health issues aren't the only two things that connect them to Oprah. In fact, the former queen of daytime television talk shows just gave Meghan another publicity boost that a lot of people weren't expecting. Here's what happened.