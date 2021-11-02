How Did Meghan Markle Just Get Another Boost From Oprah?
Even though Oprah Winfrey attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding back in 2018, as detailed in Harper's Bazaar, it was not until 2021 that the talk show host began working closely with the superstar royal couple. Not only did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sit down with Oprah for their bombshell interview, in which they opened up about life behind palace doors, but they also worked together on the Apple+ mental health series, "The Me You Can't See." Oprah even admitted that Harry and Meghan's willingness to show a side of them that the public rarely gets to see is what makes them stand out compared to other high-profile couples. "What makes it powerful is when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open, as vulnerable, as truthful as they were," Oprah told Nancy O'Dell on TalkShopLive (via NBC News).
But Harry and Meghan's discussions about their royal life and mental health issues aren't the only two things that connect them to Oprah. In fact, the former queen of daytime television talk shows just gave Meghan another publicity boost that a lot of people weren't expecting. Here's what happened.
Oprah is showing her professional support for Meghan Markle
Back in December 2020, Meghan Markle surprised Oprah Winfrey by sending her a gift basket full of Clevr items, which included coffee, chai, and turmeric-flavored powdered instant lattes. Oprah unveiled the gift on her Instagram account which, according to Fortune, was a clever way to help promote the company in which the Duchess of Sussex also happens to be an investor. Now, Oprah has done it again, as she shared some of her "favorite things" before the holiday season on her Instagram account.
Oprah said in the clip, "My neighbor Meghan (yes, that one) introduced me to this woman-led wellness brand. Not a day goes by without me sipping on the golden latte from this kit, which also comes with chai latte mix and a little frother. You can add the mixes to smoothies for a flavor boost, too."
Meghan might not have the backing and support from the royal family (or even her own family), but at least she can always count on Oprah to give her the boost she needs — with or without that morning cup of coffee.