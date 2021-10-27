Why Have Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Isolated Themselves From Family?
In their seismic interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March of 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made it clear to the world that they have no intentions of ever returning to royal life in London again, especially after everything they endured before they decided to step down from their roles as full-time working royals. Things were so bad for the Duchess of Sussex that she even told Oprah that she felt "trapped" within the confines of the palace and that she also experienced suicidal thoughts.
"I was really ashamed to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered," Meghan confessed in the interview, adding, "But I knew that if I didn't say it, that I would do it — and I just didn't want to be alive anymore."
Needless to say, things haven't been the same for Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family ever since they packed up their bags and moved to California, in the hopes of finding more peace and comfort. However, one royal expert believes there might be another reason the Sussexes have distanced themselves from the royals and apparently, it has nothing to do with their mental health or even their happiness for that matter. Keep reading below to find out why.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family drama gets worse by the day
According to royal expert and author Tom Bower, he believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been keeping their social distance from the British royal family simply because they want to be in control of the media narrative. In other words, they don't want their royal handlers telling them what they can and can't do and want to make sure their own voices are heard without the background noise coming from the palace's communications team.
However, Bower told Closer that Harry and Meghan risk cutting ties with both the royals and her own father Thomas Markle, and that their children Archie and Lilibet will grow up not knowing who their relatives are. Bower did not mince his words when he said, "I believe Meghan is a very stubborn person, but I think eventually even she'll realize that this isolated world she and Harry and built for themselves was a poisonous choice." He continued harshly, "They seem so desperate to control the narrative that they can't risk anyone else influencing it — but this will simply cause more damage to them in the future, when their children grow up with no family around them."
With that said, critics believe Harry and Meghan might want to reevaluate their family connections, or lack thereof, before they won't even have that choice anymore.