Why Have Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Isolated Themselves From Family?

In their seismic interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March of 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made it clear to the world that they have no intentions of ever returning to royal life in London again, especially after everything they endured before they decided to step down from their roles as full-time working royals. Things were so bad for the Duchess of Sussex that she even told Oprah that she felt "trapped" within the confines of the palace and that she also experienced suicidal thoughts.

"I was really ashamed to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered," Meghan confessed in the interview, adding, "But I knew that if I didn't say it, that I would do it — and I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

Needless to say, things haven't been the same for Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family ever since they packed up their bags and moved to California, in the hopes of finding more peace and comfort. However, one royal expert believes there might be another reason the Sussexes have distanced themselves from the royals and apparently, it has nothing to do with their mental health or even their happiness for that matter. Keep reading below to find out why.