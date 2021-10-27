Here's How Meghan And Harry Are Preparing For The Next Chapter In Their Lives

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made quite the acrimonious exit from royal life in 2020. In a move many dubbed "Megxit," the polarizing couple shockingly decided to step away from their senior duties as senior members of the British royal family and, instead, uproot their lives for sunny Montecito, California. Now, halfway across the world, the couple are truly finding their footing in their post-royal life.

Meghan, who began her acting career in 1995, cut her teeth for the two decades that followed in Tinseltown. She eventually landed her big break on the hit USA Network series, "Suits," in 2011. Starring as paralegal Rachel Zane, Meghan would become a fixture on the show for seven seasons before ultimately departing in 2018 for the royal world.

Meghan and the Duke of Sussex would eventually tie the knot in 2018, leading to the Duchess' retirement from acting. After a tumultuous run in England, Meghan now finds herself back in her native California with newly-transplanted husband Harry. With her Hollywood and hometown connections at bay, many have to wonder: How are Meghan and Harry preparing for the next chapter in their lives?