Here's How Meghan And Harry Are Preparing For The Next Chapter In Their Lives
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made quite the acrimonious exit from royal life in 2020. In a move many dubbed "Megxit," the polarizing couple shockingly decided to step away from their senior duties as senior members of the British royal family and, instead, uproot their lives for sunny Montecito, California. Now, halfway across the world, the couple are truly finding their footing in their post-royal life.
Meghan, who began her acting career in 1995, cut her teeth for the two decades that followed in Tinseltown. She eventually landed her big break on the hit USA Network series, "Suits," in 2011. Starring as paralegal Rachel Zane, Meghan would become a fixture on the show for seven seasons before ultimately departing in 2018 for the royal world.
Meghan and the Duke of Sussex would eventually tie the knot in 2018, leading to the Duchess' retirement from acting. After a tumultuous run in England, Meghan now finds herself back in her native California with newly-transplanted husband Harry. With her Hollywood and hometown connections at bay, many have to wonder: How are Meghan and Harry preparing for the next chapter in their lives?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'really excited' for their next chapter
Being born into the royal family, Prince Harry has led a life under constant scrutiny. At just the young age of 12, Harry lost his mother, Princess Diana, to an untimely car accident that plunged all into mourning. Since then, Harry grew up a diligent and responsible man — earning his place in the military and blazing his own philanthropic trail like mother Diana, even if it meant fighting the paparazzi at times. But now, Harry is ready to translate his life experiences across the pond with his wife, Meghan Markle.
Now entering "the era of visibility," royal expert Omid Scobie opened up to People about Meghan and Harry's business endeavors in Montecito, California and notes the couple is "really excited" for the future. "They seem to be existing in a different place, and that place is much healthier," Scobie told the outlet in August. "Meghan famously spoke about that it was not enough to survive — we are now in the thrive chapter."
Without the whims of royal life, Meghan and Harry have discovered a newfound public freedom. "They're a couple who do very well in those moments of human interaction. They need to be on the ground," Scobie further opened up. "They say that the proof is in the pudding, and what we are about to see is that pudding." Be on the lookout for Meghan and Harry's future works with the Archewell Foundation, Netflix, Spotify, and more!