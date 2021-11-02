Did Jay-Z Just End His 20-Year Feud With Damon Dash?

In the '90s, Jay-Z and Damon Dash were close – so close that they founded Roc-A-Fella Records together, per Biography. The record label not only launched the "Empire State of Mind" singer's career but also the careers of countless other artists and producers. Simply put, Dash and Jay-Z changed the music industry as we knew it. Unfortunately, the two had a very public falling-out over 20 years ago and are still embroiled in a feud to this day.

Over the years, Dash has not shied away from letting his true feelings toward the rapper be known. "He wanted to be the boss and have people work for him for 25 years straight, which is what happened. I actually feel sorry for my fallen angels, because I've taught people to share," the record exec told Real 92.3 in 2019. "I make kings, I don't make slaves." He added, "The way he did me was dirty ... "The s*** he did the Roc with? That was dirty."

As of today, they're in the midst of a legal battle, however, Jay-Z gave Dash a surprising shout-out during his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame speech on October 31. He said, "Shout out to Dame. I know we don't see eye to eye, but I can never erase your accomplishments. And I appreciate you and I thank you for that." So, are the two ready to put their differences aside for good? Based on Dash's reaction, he's ready to move on.