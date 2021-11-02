Did Jay-Z Just End His 20-Year Feud With Damon Dash?
In the '90s, Jay-Z and Damon Dash were close – so close that they founded Roc-A-Fella Records together, per Biography. The record label not only launched the "Empire State of Mind" singer's career but also the careers of countless other artists and producers. Simply put, Dash and Jay-Z changed the music industry as we knew it. Unfortunately, the two had a very public falling-out over 20 years ago and are still embroiled in a feud to this day.
Over the years, Dash has not shied away from letting his true feelings toward the rapper be known. "He wanted to be the boss and have people work for him for 25 years straight, which is what happened. I actually feel sorry for my fallen angels, because I've taught people to share," the record exec told Real 92.3 in 2019. "I make kings, I don't make slaves." He added, "The way he did me was dirty ... "The s*** he did the Roc with? That was dirty."
As of today, they're in the midst of a legal battle, however, Jay-Z gave Dash a surprising shout-out during his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame speech on October 31. He said, "Shout out to Dame. I know we don't see eye to eye, but I can never erase your accomplishments. And I appreciate you and I thank you for that." So, are the two ready to put their differences aside for good? Based on Dash's reaction, he's ready to move on.
Damon Dash said will always consider Jay-Z a brother
Damon Dash commented on Jay-Z's "olive branch," calling the rapper's speech shout-out "beautiful." As he told Page Six, "I'm glad he said it for the culture. We need to squash everything. So hopefully if that was an extended [olive branch], I'll spin one back." The music executive also noted that he has "no beef with [him] if [he has] no beef with me," adding, "Let's get the lawyers out of it then. Let's talk like men, but I definitely appreciate it."
"I would never want you to think that we have to go to the court to resolve anything," he added. "We can talk it out and the culture needs to see two strong black men working out a problem. Even if they worked together, they can go their separate ways, they can still be cool."
Dash, is of course, referring to his and Jay-Z's ongoing legal battle. In July, he filed a lawsuit over the artist's "Reasonable Doubt" streaming rights, per The Hollywood Reporter, one month after Roc-A-Fella accused Dash of allegedly trying to sell the album's copyright. Despite everything that's happened between them, Dash still considers Jay-Z his family. "We should not be divided. We have accomplished too much to be beefing," he said. "Whether we cool or not, him getting in the Hall of Fame is major. There ain't no way I'm never gonna [not] consider [him] my brother."