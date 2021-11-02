John Travolta Just Shared A New Selfie With His Son

John Travolta often uses Instagram as a platform not only to share personal experiences but also to open up to fans. Following Kelly Preston's death in June 2020, the actor posted a loving tribute to his wife. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta wrote in the caption, alongside a lovely photo of Preston. The couple's youngest child, Benjamin Travolta, meanwhile, was worried about mortality after his mother's death. "Because mom passed away I'm afraid you're going to," Travolta recalled his son saying on Kevin Hart's "Hart to Heart" podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Preston's death was not the only one that befell the Travolta family. In 2009, the couple's eldest child, Jett Travolta, died after experiencing a seizure, per People. Travolta honored his late son with a moving Instagram post in April when he uploaded an adorable black and white snap of him and Jett.

Understandably, the couple struggled after the death of their son, but they were overjoyed when Preston became pregnant with Benjamin. "It's impossible to keep a secret ... especially one as wonderful as this," they said in a statement at the time, per People. Benjamin's birth helped reinvigorate the Travoltas. "He's given the house a renewed spirit and purpose," the "Face/Off" actor told People in 2011. Over the years, Travolta has shared some incredibly touching selfies with his youngest. The latest is no different!