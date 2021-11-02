John Travolta Just Shared A New Selfie With His Son
John Travolta often uses Instagram as a platform not only to share personal experiences but also to open up to fans. Following Kelly Preston's death in June 2020, the actor posted a loving tribute to his wife. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta wrote in the caption, alongside a lovely photo of Preston. The couple's youngest child, Benjamin Travolta, meanwhile, was worried about mortality after his mother's death. "Because mom passed away I'm afraid you're going to," Travolta recalled his son saying on Kevin Hart's "Hart to Heart" podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Preston's death was not the only one that befell the Travolta family. In 2009, the couple's eldest child, Jett Travolta, died after experiencing a seizure, per People. Travolta honored his late son with a moving Instagram post in April when he uploaded an adorable black and white snap of him and Jett.
Understandably, the couple struggled after the death of their son, but they were overjoyed when Preston became pregnant with Benjamin. "It's impossible to keep a secret ... especially one as wonderful as this," they said in a statement at the time, per People. Benjamin's birth helped reinvigorate the Travoltas. "He's given the house a renewed spirit and purpose," the "Face/Off" actor told People in 2011. Over the years, Travolta has shared some incredibly touching selfies with his youngest. The latest is no different!
Famous friends weigh in on John Travolta's adorable selfie with Ben
On November 1, John Travolta shared a selfie with Benjamin Travolta to his Instagram page. The father-and-son duo was captured on the beach on an overcast, but lovely day. Per People, Ben is 10 years old as of writing. "Happy Halloween everybody! What was your favorite candy bar growing up at Halloween?" Travolta wrote in the caption.
Daughter Ella Travolta quickly responded. "Reese's!!" she wrote. Rocker Tommy Lee also weighed in. "Almond Joy!" Lee replied. Another rock icon, Sammy Hagar, had some fun with Travolta in the comments section. "That looks like Cabo to me JT. You can run but you can't hide ... Happy every day," Hagar commented along with a series of cry-laughing emojis.
Travolta cannot resist posting photos with his children, perhaps because they kept him and Kelly Preston going. "Our children keep our interest in life very high," he told Us Weekly in 2019. "Their future is very important to us," he added. In March, the actor offered fans a glimpse at the newest addition to the family in an Instagram selfie alongside his son. "Ben's new cat Crystal," he wrote in the caption, as Ben was seen hugging the white feline. A few months later, Travolta uploaded a video of him and Ben attending a baseball game. They seem to truly cherish their time together.