Travis Scott Got The Same Lavish Gift For Kylie Jenner And Stormi

If there is one thing on-again, off-again Hollywood couple Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner can agree on, it's that their daughter Stormi Webster deserves the world. Scott proved his firstborn just might be a daddy's girl when he surprised Stormi with her own princess carriage for Christmas back in 2020. Then in 2021, the Houston rapper decided to cheer up his daughter who wanted to ride a yellow school bus for her first day of school with her very own school bus...yes, an entire bus. "All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus," Kylie wrote at the time, per Hypebeast. "Daddy surprised her."

The school bus wasn't the first time Scott went all out for Stormi, and it definitely wasn't the last. The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star took to Instagram on November 2 to reveal even she received a little surprise from her boyfriend, showing off matching diamond rings Scott gifted Kylie and Stormi. "Daddy got us matching rings," wrote Kylie in the post with a white heart, and of course, a storm emoji.

Many had something to say about the expensive ice, with one commenter writing, "Dang.. the only thing my baby daddy gives me is a headache." Someone else joked, "Do you guys want to adopt me?" And Khloé Kardashian summed it all up with "Daaaaammmmnnnnnnnnn." Yup.