Travis Scott Got The Same Lavish Gift For Kylie Jenner And Stormi
From private planes to renting exclusive islands to endless amounts of designer bags, clothes, and shoes, it is no question the Kardashian family lives lavishly. With all six reality star siblings already millionaires (or billionaires in the case of Kim and Kylie), anyone "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" knows the former E! Network stars live it up, especially when it comes to celebrating their kids.
Out of the soon-to-be 11 grandchildren for momager Kris Jenner, the one that might be the luckiest is Stormi Webster. With a mom who is a reality star turned makeup mogul worth $700 million and a dad who is a chart-topping rapper worth $50 million, it only makes sense for Stormi to get spoiled with the most over-the-top gifts of all her cousins. The reality baby was decked out in Fendi before she could even walk and was given not one but four Prada mini "Re-Edition" Nylon bags at just 2. When Stormi was old enough for preschool, the celebrity kid prepped for her first day with a Hermes Backpack worth over $12,000, according to Hollywood Life. And if the designer handbags and stroller weren't enough, Kylie Jenner also opted for a Louis Vuitton mini Lamborghini so the toddler could match mommy!
Luckily for Stormi, she not only has one famous parent but two — and dad Travis Scott has proven to spoil his daughter, as evidenced by his latest gift to her and Kylie.
Kylie Jenner and Stormi sport matching diamonds
If there is one thing on-again, off-again Hollywood couple Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner can agree on, it's that their daughter Stormi Webster deserves the world. Scott proved his firstborn just might be a daddy's girl when he surprised Stormi with her own princess carriage for Christmas back in 2020. Then in 2021, the Houston rapper decided to cheer up his daughter who wanted to ride a yellow school bus for her first day of school with her very own school bus...yes, an entire bus. "All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus," Kylie wrote at the time, per Hypebeast. "Daddy surprised her."
The school bus wasn't the first time Scott went all out for Stormi, and it definitely wasn't the last. The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star took to Instagram on November 2 to reveal even she received a little surprise from her boyfriend, showing off matching diamond rings Scott gifted Kylie and Stormi. "Daddy got us matching rings," wrote Kylie in the post with a white heart, and of course, a storm emoji.
Many had something to say about the expensive ice, with one commenter writing, "Dang.. the only thing my baby daddy gives me is a headache." Someone else joked, "Do you guys want to adopt me?" And Khloé Kardashian summed it all up with "Daaaaammmmnnnnnnnnn." Yup.