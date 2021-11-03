Why Police Think Brian Laundrie Killed Himself Before The Manhunt Even Began

The body of Brian Laundrie was discovered in Florida's Carlton Reserve on October 20, more than one month after he left his family's home and was reported missing, USA Today reports. Laundrie had been a person of interest in the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, who was strangled to death over the summer, according to CNN. A warrant for Laundrie's arrest was issued after he used an unauthorized debit card, but authorities did not find him alive. His remains and a few of his belongings, including a notebook and a backpack, were located in an area that had been submerged in water, FBI Tampa special agent Michael McPherson told USA Today. "I know you have a lot of questions, but we don't have all the answers yet. We are working diligently to get those answers for you," McPherson said after Laundrie's body was found.

In the days that followed, an autopsy was conducted, but it proved inconclusive. "No manner or cause of death was determined," Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino said in a statement to NBC News. The remains were sent to an anthropologist in hopes of finding answers. In the mean time, police have presumed that Laundrie killed himself before the manhunt even began. Keep reading to find out why.