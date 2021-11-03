Meghan Markle's Brother Reveals What Their Father Really Thinks Of Prince Harry

Meghan Markle hasn't had any contact with her father, Thomas Markle, or his kids, which is something that she talked to Oprah Winfrey about earlier this year. In fact, when discussing her half-sister Samantha Markle's upcoming memoir, "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1," Meghan told Oprah, "I think it would be hard to tell all when you don't know me," according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. "I grew up as an only child," Meghan continued, adding that she hadn't seen Samantha in several years.

Nevertheless, the Markle family seems to continue to speak out about Meghan — and her new life. You can expect to hear from her dad regularly, as he has vowed to continue doing interviews until Meghan reaches out to him, according to the Mirror. And Samantha has also been known to talk to the press from time to time, but Thomas Markle Jr., well, he's been less likely to speak out about Meghan — unless it's on reality television, that is.

Thomas Jr. was cast on Australia's "Big Brother VIP," and has been using the opportunity to slam his half-sister. "Money changed her, money and fame went to her head really bad. I guess when you are introduced to the one per cent of society – that is most likely the reason that happened to her, when she didn't have anything before," he said, according to Yahoo! Lifestyle. In another clip, we've learned that Thomas Jr. has revealed how his dad really feels about Prince Harry. Read on to find out.