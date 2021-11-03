Meghan Markle's Brother Reveals What Their Father Really Thinks Of Prince Harry
Meghan Markle hasn't had any contact with her father, Thomas Markle, or his kids, which is something that she talked to Oprah Winfrey about earlier this year. In fact, when discussing her half-sister Samantha Markle's upcoming memoir, "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1," Meghan told Oprah, "I think it would be hard to tell all when you don't know me," according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. "I grew up as an only child," Meghan continued, adding that she hadn't seen Samantha in several years.
Nevertheless, the Markle family seems to continue to speak out about Meghan — and her new life. You can expect to hear from her dad regularly, as he has vowed to continue doing interviews until Meghan reaches out to him, according to the Mirror. And Samantha has also been known to talk to the press from time to time, but Thomas Markle Jr., well, he's been less likely to speak out about Meghan — unless it's on reality television, that is.
Thomas Jr. was cast on Australia's "Big Brother VIP," and has been using the opportunity to slam his half-sister. "Money changed her, money and fame went to her head really bad. I guess when you are introduced to the one per cent of society – that is most likely the reason that happened to her, when she didn't have anything before," he said, according to Yahoo! Lifestyle. In another clip, we've learned that Thomas Jr. has revealed how his dad really feels about Prince Harry. Read on to find out.
Thomas Markle Jr. unleashes on 'Big Brother VIP'
Thomas Markle Jr. seems to be talking about Meghan Markle quite a bit during his time on Australia's "Big Brother VIP." Whether it's some kind of strategy is unclear, but Thomas Jr. is making headlines nonetheless. According to the Daily Mail, he told his housemates that his father, Thomas Markle Sr., doesn't like Prince Harry. "My dad doesn't approve of him. My father says he couldn't even protect those chickens in their backyard if he needed to," Thomas Jr. said. Interestingly, Thomas Sr. has never even met Harry.
Meghan made the decision to cut her father out of her life back in 2018 — before her wedding — when he lied to her about talking to the press. In an interview that aired back in March, Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that she did this to protect her family, according to Us Weekly. And while Thomas Sr. has continued giving interviews in an effort to get his daughter to speak to him again — and to meet his grandchildren — it seems that Thomas Jr. would also like a relationship with his sister someday.
"I don't need a photo-op to go see my sister, and I don't want a story behind it," he told New Idea in an exclusive interview. He added that he would want to go to Meghan's house and "apologize right to her face." He also said he would "do anything to see" his niece and nephew.