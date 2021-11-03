The Truth About Lisa Rinna's Daugther Delilah Belle Hamlin's Accidental Prescription Drug Overdose

Delilah Belle Hamlin is a model, social media influencer, and the daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. In an interview with Influencer Intelligence, Hamlin revealed that Instagram is her social media platform of choice because she loves "the idea of sharing pictures of what [she's] worked on or where [she's] traveled" and enjoys networking with others through the platform. The model posts frequently on the site, not at all shy about letting the world into her private life. Fans often gush over her gorgeous photos and idyllic adventures. However, as is common with social media, there is more to Hamlin than meets the eye.

In August, Hamlin posted a text image to her Instagram page in which she acknowledged that "on social media, we see what people want us to see." However, she explained that she wanted to stay true to herself and her experience behind the filters. She decided to let her followers into her imperfect world and admit that she hadn't been prioritizing her "physical and mental health," which was "starting to get a bit scary." Her solution was to step away from the site to "heal." Hamlin's fans appreciated her honesty and authenticity and expressed their well wishes in the comments section.

While the model eventually returned to posting regularly, it seems that her health continued to suffer, culminating in an accidental prescription drug overdose. She was just as candid about this experience as she was about every other in her latest post.