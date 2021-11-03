The Tragic Death Of Newhart Actor Linda Carlson

Linda Carlson enjoyed a successful career as an actor and was perhaps best known for her roles in "The Beverly Hillbillies," "Honey, I Blew Up the Kid," "Newhart" and "Murder One," per The Hollywood Reporter. According to her obituary, the eager actor first got her start in performing arts at her local high school in Edina, Minnesota before attending the University of Iowa and the New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. Aside from her love of acting, Carlson also enjoyed a great deal of success as a writer with some of her work being published in the New York Times.

By all accounts, however, Carlson was equally passionate about philanthropy. It's reported that she not only served as both a board member and president of the Virginia Avenue Project in Los Angeles, but that she also sponsored four scholarships through the Village for Families & Children. When asked about her charitable contributions during an interview with News-Times, Carlson said that she was most passionate about serving those in at-risk communities. "My idea was to see these kids — who are done with high school — to see them through college. I know that for economic security, a college education is crucial," she explained. "Every cent I give goes to the kids. Nonprofits like the Village give me staff to identify the candidates. These are young women, primarily from low-income families. That is the community serviced by the Village." What a legacy to leave behind.