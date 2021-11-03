Is Yara Zaya Planning A Move From Louisiana?

Since Yara Zaya and her husband Jovi Dufren first appeared on "90 Day Fiance", things have been complicated. First, a little context: the pair met on a dating app while Jovi was traveling abroad for work. Originally, Jovi was looking for a hookup but quickly fell head over heels for Yara. They decided to give it a go and spent the next six months traveling the world together, per Screen Rant. That's when things took a turn.

Though they'd only been together for a few months, Yara became pregnant with their first child. They got engaged and moved to the United States, but Yara suffered a miscarriage. Jovi and Yara settled in his native Louisiana and she became pregnant again. Though the second pregnancy was good news, Yara struggled to adjust to life in the American South. The issue was not helped by the fact that Jovi was often gone for work, not interested in caring for their child (plus, she didn't exactly love her in-laws).

Recently, rumors that Yara is pregnant with their second and that they may be splitting up have been circulating, per Screen Rant. While the couple admitted they've considered divorce in a recent YouTube video, they are still very much together according to their socials. They're still going strong, but change could be in the air. Thanks to some recent Instagram posts, fans suspect Yara might be getting out of Louisiana once and for all.