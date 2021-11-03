Inside Liv Tyler's Reported Split From Her Fiancé

Liv Tyler is a model, actor, and producer, most well known for her role in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. Tyler is the daughter of and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and playboy model Bebe Buell, with whom she shares uncanny physical similarities. In 2014, the actor met sports agent Dave Gardner through their "mutual friend," Kate Moss, who felt that the two would hit it off, per The Sun. They certainly did, announcing their engagement just a year after the meeting. The engagement continued through the births of both their children — Sailor Gene Gardner and Lula Rose Gardner — and the couple always seemed happy and carefree in the public eye.

However, in October of 2020, the Daily Mail reported that the couple appeared to be going through a rough patch, which supposedly worried close friends and family. Tyler reportedly left the family home in Cotswolds, England, for an eight-week trip to Los Angeles, taking the couple's two children with her but leaving her fiancé behind. At the time, a source reassured the news outlet that the couple was still very much together and happy and that the reason Gardner stayed behind was due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Fast forward one year, and it turns out that the concerns about the state of the couple's relationship were spot on. Tyler and Gardner are reportedly no longer together, although it took them several months to reveal their breakup to the public.