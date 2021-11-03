What Lala Kent Just Revealed About Her Breakup From Randall Emmett
Lala Kent and her fiance Randall Emmett have split, according to TMZ. The former couple, who share daughter Ocean together, appeared on several episodes of the hit Bravo show, "Vanderpump Rules." TMZ reports that Lala has moved out of the home that she once shared with Randall, and the two are focused on co-parenting their little one. Rumors have been circulating that Randall cheated on Lala, and she hasn't done anything to put out those fires. In fact, Us Weekly reports that Lala has actually fanned the flames; not only did she delete every trace of Randall from her Instagram, but she also posted a Beyonce track about cheating to her Instagram Stories.
"Randall did not want to split but it was Lala's decision. The trust is gone. He's been trying to win her back," a source told Us Weekly. It's no secret that Lala and Randall's lives were intertwined, but the makeup mogul appears to be doing her best to get through the tough times and move on with her life. According to The Sun, she's even renamed her podcast, perhaps not permanently, from "Give Them Lala... with Randall" to "Give Them Lala... with Jessica." On the November 3 episode, Lala talked about Randall for the very first time since the news of their split broke. Keep reading to find out what she had to say.
Lala Kent isn't ready to open up about her personal life just yet
Lala Kent still has not openly admitted that she and Randall Emmett have split, but she definitely alluded to it on her podcast. "I want to acknowledge that I'm sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life. There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It's been a lot, I'm going through a lot," she said, according to People magazine. "I just at this point in time want to protect my child, she's my number one priority, and I know what I signed up for. I'm on a reality television show, but in this moment, it's not about me, it is about my kid and privacy is the only thing that I'm looking for for her sake," she added.
The November 3 episode of "Give Them Lala...with Randall" appears to be the first time that Lala has recorded a podcast since her apparent split. According to Reality Blurb, the October 27 episode featuring Jesse Metcalfe was pre-recorded.