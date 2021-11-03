What Lala Kent Just Revealed About Her Breakup From Randall Emmett

Lala Kent and her fiance Randall Emmett have split, according to TMZ. The former couple, who share daughter Ocean together, appeared on several episodes of the hit Bravo show, "Vanderpump Rules." TMZ reports that Lala has moved out of the home that she once shared with Randall, and the two are focused on co-parenting their little one. Rumors have been circulating that Randall cheated on Lala, and she hasn't done anything to put out those fires. In fact, Us Weekly reports that Lala has actually fanned the flames; not only did she delete every trace of Randall from her Instagram, but she also posted a Beyonce track about cheating to her Instagram Stories.

"Randall did not want to split but it was Lala's decision. The trust is gone. He's been trying to win her back," a source told Us Weekly. It's no secret that Lala and Randall's lives were intertwined, but the makeup mogul appears to be doing her best to get through the tough times and move on with her life. According to The Sun, she's even renamed her podcast, perhaps not permanently, from "Give Them Lala... with Randall" to "Give Them Lala... with Jessica." On the November 3 episode, Lala talked about Randall for the very first time since the news of their split broke. Keep reading to find out what she had to say.