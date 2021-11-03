The Tragic Death Of Ree Drummond's Brother, Mike Smith

Ree Drummond, known as "The Pioneer Woman," has always been open about her deep love for her closest friends and family members The Food Network star has a big heart, and she loves to spoil those close to her, including her siblings.

Drummond grew up in Oklahoma with her parents, sister Betsy Smith, and brothers Doug and Mike Smith. Betsy has appeared on "The Pioneer Woman" a number of times. Then there's Drummond's brother Mike, who had special needs, according to KTUL. "Mikey" appeared on "The Pioneer Woman" a couple of times, and Drummond wrote on Facebook how one of those cameos was her "favorite episode...for obvious reasons." And during Drummond's 2013 visit to Tulsa, Mikey tagged along and stole the show, detailed Tulsa World. He led his little sister to the stage and she referred to him as "my brother, my best buddy." Mikey told the attendees, "I got stories on my sister. When I was a little kid, she would come in my room when I was asleep and put lipstick on me." He added he was "a ladies man" and signed a few of his sister's books at the event.

Sadly, on November 3, Ree Drummond took to Facebook to share the news about Mike's death.