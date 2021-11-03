Why Did Harvey Weinstein Yell At Salma Hayek Over Her Appearance?

Harvey Weinstein is no stranger to making headlines for all of the wrong reasons, and his past relationship with actor Salma Hayek is no exception. As most people know, Weinstein used to be one of the top film producers in the world. Not only did he work with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, but he also turned out some of the most famous movies like "Good Will Hunting," "Gangs of New York," and "Scream," to name a few.

However, in 2017, several women came forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault, per BBC. Some of the more prominent celebs who were first to speak out against the disgraced producer included Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan. The first few victims prompted a domino effect, and dozens of more women came forward, sharing their stories about Weinstein. In March 2020, a New York court found Weinstein guilty of two charges related to sexual assault and sentenced him to 23 years in prison. That same year, Weinstein's lawyers filed a motion for an appeal, stating that he didn't get a fair trial, per Page Six. "The American criminal justice system was designed to convict defendants based on their conduct — not their general character," a spokesperson shared.

Since then, several actors have come out with more stories, including Hayek's account of what occurred on the set of "Frida" in 2002.