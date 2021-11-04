The Strange Way Kristen Stewart Described Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is busy promoting her new film "Spencer," in which she portrays Princess Diana. The actor, perhaps best known for her role as Bella Swan in the "Twilight" series, has seemingly taken on the role of a lifetime, and early reviews of her performance have been extremely positive. In fact, there is already plenty of chatter that she will receive her first ever Oscan nomination, according to USA Today. "Stewart has been hailed by critics as 'impeccable' and 'inspired' for her transformative performance as a luminous Lady Di," the outlet previously reported.

Stewart completely transformed into the Princess of Wales for the upcoming film, which is slated for a November 5 release. The role was something that Stewart found incredibly challenging, but it's one that she really wanted to play. "Even if people hated it and it ended up being like a sort of misfire, we tried the best we could. This wasn't something I could pass up. I had to give it a shot," she said, according to Reuters. "We absorbed her the best that we possibly could, read everything, looked at everything. I emotionally connected with her. I love her. I'm not alone in that. She is lovable. She is very easy to feel protective over," the actor continued.

In an interview that aired on November 3, Stewart discussed the film, and described Diana in a very strange way. Keep reading to find out what she said.