The Strange Way Kristen Stewart Described Princess Diana
Kristen Stewart is busy promoting her new film "Spencer," in which she portrays Princess Diana. The actor, perhaps best known for her role as Bella Swan in the "Twilight" series, has seemingly taken on the role of a lifetime, and early reviews of her performance have been extremely positive. In fact, there is already plenty of chatter that she will receive her first ever Oscan nomination, according to USA Today. "Stewart has been hailed by critics as 'impeccable' and 'inspired' for her transformative performance as a luminous Lady Di," the outlet previously reported.
Stewart completely transformed into the Princess of Wales for the upcoming film, which is slated for a November 5 release. The role was something that Stewart found incredibly challenging, but it's one that she really wanted to play. "Even if people hated it and it ended up being like a sort of misfire, we tried the best we could. This wasn't something I could pass up. I had to give it a shot," she said, according to Reuters. "We absorbed her the best that we possibly could, read everything, looked at everything. I emotionally connected with her. I love her. I'm not alone in that. She is lovable. She is very easy to feel protective over," the actor continued.
In an interview that aired on November 3, Stewart discussed the film, and described Diana in a very strange way. Keep reading to find out what she said.
Kristen Stewart said that Princess Diana is 'sparkly'
Kristen Stewart sat down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," in which she discussed her latest film. One of the hardest things that Stewart had to accomplish when filming was nailing Princess Diana's accent. "It's like so muscular. It's exhausting," Kristen told Fallon (via YouTube). "When I speak, I feel like I don't open my mouth and I feel like this croaked frog...Words come out her mouth like bubbles and I'm like bricks to the floor," she added. Stewart went on to describe her perception of the Princess of Wales to Fallon. "She's so, she's so sparkly and she's, like, so completely complicated and difficult to understand," she said, adding, "and we lost this person too early. And so I think that we're always kind of — we're never going to have the information that we want to have."
This is undoubtedly a big time in Stewart's life. Not only could this film earn her an Oscar nomination, but she is also celebrating an engagement. According to E! News, Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer. She told Fallon that she "knocked it out of the park" with her fiance — how sweet!