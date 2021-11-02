Kristen Stewart Gives Her Thoughts On Princess Diana's Relationship With William And Harry

Kristen Stewart portrays Princess Diana in the film "Spencer," which is set to hit theaters on November 5. The actor has been receiving praise for her role in the film, in which she managed to completely embody the late Princess of Wales, according to E! News. Stewart not only nailed Diana's looks, but she was also able to portray her mannerisms in such a way that critics are raving. In fact, there's already chatter of an Oscar nom for the "Twilight" star. According to The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg, the role "will almost certainly bring [Stewart] the first Oscar nomination of her career."

At the Toronto Film Festival back in September, Stewart opened up about the role. "There was no way to play this part perfectly, and therefore it was actually easier, or at least easier to not be so intimidated or daunted. Because the only way to catch something wild is to be that, and I could only be my version of that and hope that I learned everything I could learn from her and then kind of meld and kind of be both me and her in what was going to be best version," she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As the film's premiere draws closer, Stewart has been asked many questions about Diana, and, given that she did a great deal of research for this role, she was actually able to weigh in on Diana's relationship with her two boys. Keep reading to find out what Stewart had to say.