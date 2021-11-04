How Tamron Hall Just Honored Her Late Dog, May Luv
In 2014, Tamron Hall made headlines as the first Black woman to appear on "TODAY" as a co-anchor, according to Essence. At the time, she could not find the words to describe the sensation of making history in this way, but affirmed that she was "walking on cloud nine." When she left the show three years later, she landed an even better opportunity — her very own talk show, entitled "Tamron Hall." US Weekly reported on the success the broadcast journalist has experienced since the launch of her talk show, including winning a Daytime Emmy with an additional two nominations. Hall has not slowed down her ambitious pursuits, going on to pen a novel, entitled "As the Wicked Watch: The First Jordan Manning Novel," which was published earlier in 2021.
Fans of Hall's can follow her every accomplishment on her Instagram page, where she frequently posts about her career milestones in addition to letting the public into her private life. She posts adorable photos of her family, including her music executive husband, Steven Greener, and their son, Moses. The author's dog, May Luv, also featured heavily on her Instagram until the pup's tragic death in January of this year. While Hall did not reveal the cause of death in her goodbye post on the social media site, fans knew from a previous post that May Luv was 13 when she passed away, making it likely that she died of old age. Nine months later, Hall once again honored her best fur-friend with a touching tribute.
Tamron Hall's tribute came on El Dia de Los Muertos
On November 3, Tamron Hall took to her Instagram account to post a tribute to her late dog, May Luv. In the photo, the television personality's followers could see a picture of the chihuahua surrounded by a bunch of different fruits, including grapes, apples, and oranges, as well as two small dishes filled with water and dog treats. A vase of flowers was placed off to the side. In the accompanying caption, Hall left a hashtag for El Dia de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, which is a holiday that originated in Mexico to celebrate deceased loved ones. She added, "missing my girl." The talk show host's fans expressed their love and support in the comments, filling it with hearts and sad-faced emojis. Others related to the star by sharing their own stories of losing their pets.
During her life, May Luv was much more than a beloved pet — she was a part of Hall's family and inspired Hall to support important causes. In an Instagram post earlier this year, Hall shared with the world how much her dog meant to her, writing, "My life was made better because of May Luv ... We can't forget what [pets] mean to so many families." The "deep bond" that Hall shared with May Luv prompted her to get involved with the Purple Leash Project, a cause that raises awareness for domestic violence survivors.