How Tamron Hall Just Honored Her Late Dog, May Luv

In 2014, Tamron Hall made headlines as the first Black woman to appear on "TODAY" as a co-anchor, according to Essence. At the time, she could not find the words to describe the sensation of making history in this way, but affirmed that she was "walking on cloud nine." When she left the show three years later, she landed an even better opportunity — her very own talk show, entitled "Tamron Hall." US Weekly reported on the success the broadcast journalist has experienced since the launch of her talk show, including winning a Daytime Emmy with an additional two nominations. Hall has not slowed down her ambitious pursuits, going on to pen a novel, entitled "As the Wicked Watch: The First Jordan Manning Novel," which was published earlier in 2021.

Fans of Hall's can follow her every accomplishment on her Instagram page, where she frequently posts about her career milestones in addition to letting the public into her private life. She posts adorable photos of her family, including her music executive husband, Steven Greener, and their son, Moses. The author's dog, May Luv, also featured heavily on her Instagram until the pup's tragic death in January of this year. While Hall did not reveal the cause of death in her goodbye post on the social media site, fans knew from a previous post that May Luv was 13 when she passed away, making it likely that she died of old age. Nine months later, Hall once again honored her best fur-friend with a touching tribute.