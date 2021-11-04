Emma Watkins Will Never Truly Be Done With The Wiggles - Exclusive

Having joined The Wiggles in 2011, Emma Watkins recalls being "really nervous" at the time, "because I wanted to do a really good job. And I think for us at that time, for Simon [Pryce], and Lachy [Lachlan Gillespie] and myself, it was three Wiggles replacing three, so it felt like a really big deal." According to Watkins, the challenges for the new members were immediately clear. "And it was quite enormous because people really had such a longevity with the band for almost 20 years, even more. So for most of the band, 75 percent of the members to change in one go, was a huge task," she mused. "And I think I was just really worried because, growing up I was watching The Wiggles, and it was such a big part of my childhood. And I always looked up to the original members, because I used to remember those voices singing 'Hot Potato' and 'Fruit Salad' in my head."

Over the next decade, she became an integral part of the group, experiencing The Wiggles as an insider, first as a dancer before being recruited to be a full-fledged Wiggle. "So growing up and joining the company in a role that wasn't actually a Wiggle in the first place, and then to be asked to be a Wiggle was quite surreal, and has been," she admitted. "This last decade for myself is quite strange because I never thought that I would be a Wiggle, but I'm so grateful that I've had this opportunity to take on this role."

The Wiggles' new "Fruit Salad TV" episodes and so much more are available on The Wiggles' YouTube channel. You can also catch The Wiggles on Netflix, as well as The Wiggles channel on Roku.