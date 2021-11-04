The Truth About Will Smith's Heartbreaking Childhood

The aura of Will Smith is unmatched. He can act, he can rap, he can make you laugh, and he can make you cry all at the drop of a hat. Rising to prominence in the 1990s through the hit sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," Big Willie has been a Hollywood mainstay since. Given his undeniable charisma and palatability to the masses, it makes sense that Smith is still one of the world's biggest stars today.

Near the end of "Fresh Prince," the "Party Starter" singer (which, if you remember that song, you're a real one) branched out — becoming an action hero through the "Bad Boys" franchise in the mid-1990s. In 2006, Smith displayed impeccable range as he tugged on the heartstrings of his fan-faithful with "The Pursuit of Happyness," alongside son Jaden Smith. But although Smith has cultivated this magnificent Hollywood persona, the actor is now opening up about the skeletons in his closet.

Amidst "entanglements" and unfortunately having his pain enshrined in meme format, it seems that Smith is now revealing a more vulnerable side to himself. In his upcoming memoir "Will," the actor opened up about some of the hardships he endured as a child. "My father tormented me. And he was also one of the greatest men I've ever known," Smith wrote (via GQ). "He was one of the greatest blessings of my life, and also one of my greatest sources of pain." Now, the actor is sharing new, heartbreaking details about that pain.