Janelle Brown Breaks Silence Amid Kody Divorce Drama

"Sister Wives" fans were thrown for a loop on November 2 when Christine Brown announced she was divorcing husband Kody. As the third wife of the Brown patriarch, Christine wed Kody in 1994. The soon-to-be-former "couple" has garnered national attention for their polygamous lifestyle — as Kody is husband to four wives overall (soon to be three).

Kody's polygamist ways date back to 1990 when he first wed Meri Barber. Over the next couple of decades, Kody would expand his marital kinship — tying the knot with Janelle Schriever in 1993, Christine Allred in 1994, and Robyn Sullivan in 2010. Throughout the series' decade-plus run, fault lines have been exposed throughout Kody's several marriages, which finally have begun coming to a head after Christine's divorce announcement.

Wife Janelle has even voiced her displeasure with her marriage to Kody, stating, "I'm at my wit's end with this whole b******t stuff" ahead of the show's 16th season (via Fox News). But despite their vocal nature, all of the sister wives have remained relatively mum following news of Kody and Christine's split. Now, Janelle has broken her silence, but it's not about what you think.