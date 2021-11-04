Amber Rose Opens Up About The Plastic Surgery Shes Excited To Get
Amber Rose is used to being in the limelight, seeing how she first started off her career as a model, but later became a household name thanks to her high-profile relationships with people like Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa. She's also passionate about women's rights and has worked hard to educate the public about the pitfalls of shaming women, especially when it comes to their sexuality or lifestyle choices.
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar back in 2018, Rose admitted that she sometimes feels like her "own worst critic." She put it this way, "I would say I still struggle with that. I feel like I shout from the rooftops and a lot of people don't want to listen. But I also feel like I make a change every single year. That's the most important thing. Whether it be a small change or big change, I'm definitely making a change."
But if there's something that Rose doesn't struggle with, it's keeping it real with her fans and telling them the truth about how she truly feels about herself and her body. That's why it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Rose is being very honest about the reasons behind why she's going under the knife again with her latest plastic surgery procedure. Here's what she has to say.
Amber Rose wants to feel like her best version again
Amber Rose is getting liposuction. One of the reasons why she's decided on the procedure is because of how her body has changed after having two C-sections, according to People. The model and mother-of-two took to her Instagram account to let her fans know that she is in good hands. She said, "I have a lot of scar tissue from my C-sections. I had two C-sections with my boys, and it kind of makes my stomach poke out a little bit, so he's going to break that up and give me some lipo, which I'm super excited about. My stomach is going to be really flat and pretty, and I'm about to go in for surgery, so wish me luck."
Of course, this isn't the first time Rose has gone under the knife. Back in November 2019, she had her "whole body" done six weeks after giving birth to her second child, Slash Electric. In a since-deleted video post, Rose said that she was looking forward to getting all of the "baby fat sucked out of my body," per Fox News. And while a lot of people criticized her for apparently not giving her body the time to heal postpartum, Rose doesn't seem to be very bothered. As she once wrote on Instagram (via People), "If a grown mother of 2 is comfortable with her body and wants to show it off that's none of ur business or anyone else's."