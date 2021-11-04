Amber Rose Opens Up About The Plastic Surgery Shes Excited To Get

Amber Rose is used to being in the limelight, seeing how she first started off her career as a model, but later became a household name thanks to her high-profile relationships with people like Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa. She's also passionate about women's rights and has worked hard to educate the public about the pitfalls of shaming women, especially when it comes to their sexuality or lifestyle choices.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar back in 2018, Rose admitted that she sometimes feels like her "own worst critic." She put it this way, "I would say I still struggle with that. I feel like I shout from the rooftops and a lot of people don't want to listen. But I also feel like I make a change every single year. That's the most important thing. Whether it be a small change or big change, I'm definitely making a change."

But if there's something that Rose doesn't struggle with, it's keeping it real with her fans and telling them the truth about how she truly feels about herself and her body. That's why it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Rose is being very honest about the reasons behind why she's going under the knife again with her latest plastic surgery procedure. Here's what she has to say.