Is Meri Brown Ready To Leave Kody Brown Next?
One of — or rather, four of — the most intriguing marriages spotlighted on reality TV is definitely the Browns' plural marriage on TLC's "Sister Wives." But following the pretty shocking news that one of Kody Brown's four wives, Christine, has left her husband, fans of the show are wondering if any of the other women will be next to go. Specifically, speculation has been focused on Meri, Kody's first wife, who has been openly dissatisfied with her marriage for a few years now.
The Browns said they agreed to do the reality show because they wanted to destigmatize their unconventional domestic arrangement, per Gawker. But viewers of the show are still pretty divided on how they feel about it — especially when it turns out some of the "sister wives" are less content with their life than they originally made out. Christine had even told Meri on the show that she "can't do marriage with Kody anymore," according to Us Weekly. So while it was surprising when she announced on her Instagram that she had made the decision to leave, it's not like it came totally out of the blue.
The question now: Is Meri next to go?
An insider says Meri is ready to leave Kody
According to an insider speaking to Us Weekly, Meri Brown might be ready to follow in her sister wife's footsteps and leave Kody Brown next. The unnamed source claimed of Meri, "She and Kody have had zero relationship — it's all fake... They're together for TV, essentially." What's more, the person also said, "Publicly, Meri will be the next one to split from Kody. She's already been out with other men publicly," and added, "Now that Christine's gone, it might be something that's able to happen without the contract ending."
Meri and Kody were married in 1990, and have the longest-running relationship of the four. But she and Kody have both been hinting for a while that even if it's the longest relationship, it's not necessarily the strongest. Kody told Us Weekly ahead of the "Sister Wives" Season 15 premiere, "Meri and I have been in a very dark place for a very long time." Fans of the show then watched their relationship problems play out over the course of the season. So while she hasn't made an official announcement, we can't say we'd be shocked if she does leave.