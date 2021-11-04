Is Meri Brown Ready To Leave Kody Brown Next?

One of — or rather, four of — the most intriguing marriages spotlighted on reality TV is definitely the Browns' plural marriage on TLC's "Sister Wives." But following the pretty shocking news that one of Kody Brown's four wives, Christine, has left her husband, fans of the show are wondering if any of the other women will be next to go. Specifically, speculation has been focused on Meri, Kody's first wife, who has been openly dissatisfied with her marriage for a few years now.

The Browns said they agreed to do the reality show because they wanted to destigmatize their unconventional domestic arrangement, per Gawker. But viewers of the show are still pretty divided on how they feel about it — especially when it turns out some of the "sister wives" are less content with their life than they originally made out. Christine had even told Meri on the show that she "can't do marriage with Kody anymore," according to Us Weekly. So while it was surprising when she announced on her Instagram that she had made the decision to leave, it's not like it came totally out of the blue.

The question now: Is Meri next to go?