The Reason Meri Brown's Supporters Want Her Away From Kody

The relationship between "Sister Wives" stars Meri Brown and Kody Brown hit a sustained rough patch that left fans wondering if their marriage could recover. Kody initially married Meri in 1990, and in subsequent years had "spiritual marriages" with Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and later Robyn Brown, per Us Weekly. Rumors circulated in early 2021 that Meri and Kody's marriage was on the rocks, and in February he confirmed they had marital issues. "Meri and I have been in a very dark place for a very long time," the TLC star admitted to Us Weekly. Around that same time, Meri shared a similar sentiment as her husband. "We are in a place where we're just figuring out where we are and, you know, what is happening," she told People in February.

In hopes of rekindling the romance in their relationship, Kody had requested that Meri try flirting with him. The couple revealed that they had tried to reconnect but were spinning their wheels. "She's not making any effort. I'm not making any effort. Where do you think that puts us?" Kody said on an episode of "Sister Wives" that aired in April, per the Daily Mail. During that episode, Kody divulged that the two had ceased being intimate with one another. "Romance and sex are saved — in my world — for people who are in love," he said.

Months later, Meri went on a trip without Kody, and fans noticed a distinct change in her behavior.