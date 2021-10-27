The Reason Meri Brown's Supporters Want Her Away From Kody
The relationship between "Sister Wives" stars Meri Brown and Kody Brown hit a sustained rough patch that left fans wondering if their marriage could recover. Kody initially married Meri in 1990, and in subsequent years had "spiritual marriages" with Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and later Robyn Brown, per Us Weekly. Rumors circulated in early 2021 that Meri and Kody's marriage was on the rocks, and in February he confirmed they had marital issues. "Meri and I have been in a very dark place for a very long time," the TLC star admitted to Us Weekly. Around that same time, Meri shared a similar sentiment as her husband. "We are in a place where we're just figuring out where we are and, you know, what is happening," she told People in February.
In hopes of rekindling the romance in their relationship, Kody had requested that Meri try flirting with him. The couple revealed that they had tried to reconnect but were spinning their wheels. "She's not making any effort. I'm not making any effort. Where do you think that puts us?" Kody said on an episode of "Sister Wives" that aired in April, per the Daily Mail. During that episode, Kody divulged that the two had ceased being intimate with one another. "Romance and sex are saved — in my world — for people who are in love," he said.
Months later, Meri went on a trip without Kody, and fans noticed a distinct change in her behavior.
Fans noticed how happy Meri Brown looked
On October 27, Meri Brown shared photos of a trip to Florida with a male companion who was not Kody Brown. The "Sister Wives" star uploaded a four-photo set on Instagram of her trip to Disneyland along with her friend, Blair. According to her caption, the trip was originally planned 18 months earlier but was sidetracked — likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meri is seen smiling ear-to-ear in each of the snaps alongside her friend, and the duo even sported matching black Halloween-themed hoodies. "[I]t's been great to spend the day with a good friend who shares the same love of Disney!" Meri wrote.
Fans were quick to point out that Meri seemed most content sans-husband, with some seeming to imply she should make that permanent. "You always seem happier away from kody," one Instagram follower noted. "That's a smile I haven't seen in a while," another added. "You deserved so much more than Cody's crumbs," a fan wrote. Someone else chimed in, "It's about time you can enjoy your life as it should be."
A few months earlier, in July, Meri made an Instagram post that seemed to be a not-so-subtle shot at Kody. The TLC star sported a shirt that had the word "Brave" written across the front, captioning it, "Sometimes you have to just learn something. Sometimes you're being fully manipulated and you know it." Although, she and Kody seemed to hit an impasse, as neither was willing to officially call it quits. "For me personally, I'm not one that's going to give up," she told People in February.