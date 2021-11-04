Everything We Know About Avril Lavigne's Exciting New Music Plans
Avril Lavigne defined the 2000s with her punk-pop anthems, and it appears she's ready to dominate once again with new music.
The "Here's To Never Growing Up" hitmaker debuted on the music scene in 2002 with her single "Complicated" and instantly captivated listeners with her songs and unique sense of style. According to ChartMasters, her first album, "Let Go," has sold an impressive 19.3 million copies worldwide and 1.7 million in Japan alone, becoming the highest-selling international studio album in the country this millennium. Before Lavigne became known to the public, she signed to L.A. Reid's label Arista in 2000, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In 2011, she revealed she had signed to Epic Records and would be working with the music executive once again. "I am now on Epic Records and finally working with LA Reid again (he signed me when I was 15) #re-inspired ," she tweeted.
Lavigne's most recent album, "Head Above Water," was released via BMG in 2019 and included a collaboration with rap star Nicki Minaj. 2021 has been a fairly quiet year for the Canadian-born singer, but she did team up with boyfriend MOD SUN for the song "Flames." With that being said, it seems Lavigne has big music plans that are imminent. Keep reading to find out what she's been up to recently.
Avril Lavigne signed a deal with Travis Barker's label
Avril Lavigne has signed a new record contract with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's label — DTA Records. The "I'm With You" hitmaker took to Instagram to share the exciting news and attached numerous snapshots that showcased the celebration. In the first shot, the duo posed together in front of large balloons. Lavigne threw up both her middle fingers, while Barker went topless and showed off his completely tattooed canvas. The iconic pair had cake on their face, which was due to a friendly food fight that was documented in another snapshot. In the second slide, Lavigne was captured signing her contract.
"Let's f*** s**t up! Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker's record label DTA Records!" she captioned her post, adding, "Should I drop my first single next week ?" As of this writing, Lavigne has yet to announce a new single, but it seems likely fans will have new music very soon. In just 20 hours of posting, her post racked up nearly 1 million likes, proving to be very popular with her 9.9 million followers. "Let's goooooo," Barker commented. In 2010, Lavigne dated Brody Jenner, and it seems they are still on friendly terms as the television personality wrote, "Wooo woooo power moves."
This isn't the first time Lavigne and Barker have worked alongside one another. For her 2007 album, "The Best Damn Thing," he played drums on the LP. Earlier this year, she collaborated with him for Willow's song "G R O W."