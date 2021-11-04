Everything We Know About Avril Lavigne's Exciting New Music Plans

Avril Lavigne defined the 2000s with her punk-pop anthems, and it appears she's ready to dominate once again with new music.

The "Here's To Never Growing Up" hitmaker debuted on the music scene in 2002 with her single "Complicated" and instantly captivated listeners with her songs and unique sense of style. According to ChartMasters, her first album, "Let Go," has sold an impressive 19.3 million copies worldwide and 1.7 million in Japan alone, becoming the highest-selling international studio album in the country this millennium. Before Lavigne became known to the public, she signed to L.A. Reid's label Arista in 2000, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In 2011, she revealed she had signed to Epic Records and would be working with the music executive once again. "I am now on Epic Records and finally working with LA Reid again (he signed me when I was 15) #re-inspired ," she tweeted.

Lavigne's most recent album, "Head Above Water," was released via BMG in 2019 and included a collaboration with rap star Nicki Minaj. 2021 has been a fairly quiet year for the Canadian-born singer, but she did team up with boyfriend MOD SUN for the song "Flames." With that being said, it seems Lavigne has big music plans that are imminent. Keep reading to find out what she's been up to recently.