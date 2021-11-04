How Micah Plath Really Feels About His Move To Los Angeles

Season 3 of "Welcome to Plathville" had a dramatic end, with Ethan and Olivia Plath, Micah Plath, and Moriah Plath deciding to move away from their tiny Georgia town. The plus? They'd be far away from Kim and Barry Plath, the matriarch and patriarch often at the center of drama for the Plath kids and daughter-in-law Oliva.

Here's what went down: Ethan and Olivia originally planned to relocate to Tampa to live with Micah, as well as Moriah and her beau, Max. But Micah ultimately changed his mind in favor of Los Angeles to try his luck as an actor/model. The second oldest Plath son is only 20 as of this writing, and he's already landed countless modeling gigs, so why not give it a go in the City of Angels? But in a video clip from the November 2 finale, mother Kim had a darker take: "They just want to get away from us." Um, you think?

So far, Micah seems happy in Los Angeles, posting Instagram pics hiking in the desert and goofing around on Halloween. But how does Micah really feel about his decision?