The Real Reason Tati Westbrook Is Abandoning Her Beauty Line
Beauty and makeup star Tati Westbrook returned from her YouTube hiatus back in June following some serious drama involving fellow online star James Charles. When she made her comeback, she updated fans on something else going on behind the scenes: a legal situation that had — and continues to — create problems in her life and spark major changes.
E! News reported in October 2020 that both Westbrook and her husband (who's also named James) were being sued for various reasons having to do with her Halo Beauty brand. A man named Clark Swanson, who had been Westbrook's business partner, was claiming that she had taken some pretty shady steps when she launched a second brand, Tati Beauty, without him and used the new company to sell products, even though Swanson says that the original plan had been to release her products under Halo.
In return, per E!, Westbrook's lawyer claimed that the "lawsuit is meritless," adding that "Swanson's claim is not only baseless, it is offensive and defies common sense." Despite that, when Westbrook returned to YouTube, she explained to her fans that the situation was taking a major toll, meaning that her marriage had almost ended and she had sold her home. Now, she's announced that she's abandoning her beauty line and explained the full reason why.
Tati Westbrook says two things hit her brand hard
Fans of Tati Beauty will surely be disappointed to find out that Tati Westbrook has decided to shut down her brand. In a YouTube video posted on November 4, called "Why I'm Closing Tati Beauty," she told her followers, "We are no longer selling product online, and I say that with a heavy heart. I have loved creating this brand. I had huge goals, dreams, visions for the future."
Explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic "definitely slowed things down — it slowed the whole world down," and, in turn, caused issues for her company. She also mentioned the legal situation that she's involved in. Admitting that it "really impacted my life in full," she added, "So that kind of T-boned everything, and here we are." Throughout the announcement, Westbrook seemed to be trying to keep the same positive attitude that she's been sharing through her videos for months now. Perhaps because of that, while talking about what she's going through and the decision that she's made for her company, she added, "That's just my life right now, and I'm hopeful for better days ahead."
Fans were quick to react to the news, with one writing, "I've never seen someone have to shut down their own brand, their baby and be so utterly graceful about it." Another wrote, "Inspired by you everyday Tati ... So proud of you and can't wait to see what you do next." Plenty of people are surely feeling the same.