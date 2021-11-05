The Real Reason Tati Westbrook Is Abandoning Her Beauty Line

Beauty and makeup star Tati Westbrook returned from her YouTube hiatus back in June following some serious drama involving fellow online star James Charles. When she made her comeback, she updated fans on something else going on behind the scenes: a legal situation that had — and continues to — create problems in her life and spark major changes.

E! News reported in October 2020 that both Westbrook and her husband (who's also named James) were being sued for various reasons having to do with her Halo Beauty brand. A man named Clark Swanson, who had been Westbrook's business partner, was claiming that she had taken some pretty shady steps when she launched a second brand, Tati Beauty, without him and used the new company to sell products, even though Swanson says that the original plan had been to release her products under Halo.

In return, per E!, Westbrook's lawyer claimed that the "lawsuit is meritless," adding that "Swanson's claim is not only baseless, it is offensive and defies common sense." Despite that, when Westbrook returned to YouTube, she explained to her fans that the situation was taking a major toll, meaning that her marriage had almost ended and she had sold her home. Now, she's announced that she's abandoning her beauty line and explained the full reason why.