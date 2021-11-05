What Jeff Bezos' Massive Hawaiian Purchase Could Mean For Locals

Jeff Bezos is one of the richest people in the world, according to Forbes, which obviously means that he has a lot of money to spend on things like pricey property and amazing homes. Business Insider explains that in the United States alone, his wildly impressive real estate portfolio includes estates in both Washington state and Beverly Hills, multiple apartments in New York, and a ranch in Texas, just to name a few.

In fact, in 2020, The Land Report noted that when it comes to the people who own the most land in the United States, Bezos was in the 25th spot. However, he may soon be making his way up that list thanks to the fact that he's been getting into the Hawaiian real estate market and is apparently aiming for a few new homes. Apparently, Bezos has been checking out ranches in Maui while also keeping an eye (and his wallet?) open for a penthouse in Montage Kapalua Bay, according to the New York Post. The second home is meant to be for his parents but has supposedly been hard to find because he wants a difficult-to-nab four-bedroom residence. While that would have been impressive enough, he's now the owner of another massive property in Hawaii, which has left the locals unsure of the news.