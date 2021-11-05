Angelina Jolie Is Fuming Over Eternals Being Banned In Certain Countries Due To This

Angelina Jolie joined the seemingly ever-growing list of Marvel Cinematic Universe stars when she signed on to play Thena in "Eternals." The role sees her onscreen with a rather sizable cast that includes Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kumail Nanjiani, among others, according to Insider. Frankly, it's that very cast that was one of the major reasons why she joined the project in the first place.

While talking to ScreenRant in October, Jolie explained, "It was really this family I wanted to be a part of." She went on to say that she appreciated "who this group was, what this group would represent, and how inclusive and diverse [it was]," as well as what that would mean for the film. In fact, she "felt that's what it always should have been" and we're sure many would agree.

However, not everything having to do with the film's release has gone as Jolie probably hoped. That includes the fact that along with a relatively minor yet still surprising (and possibly embarrassing) mishap on the red carpet while in Rome, the actor has now responded to the movie being banned in certain countries due to a reason that she thinks is absolutely wrong.