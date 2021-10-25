Angelina Jolie Suffers A Huge Mishap On The Red Carpet In Rome

Angelina Jolie's October press tour for Marvel's "Eternals" has been rife with glamorous red carpet showings for her and her children. Alongside the five of her six children who attended her Los Angeles premiere of the film — Maddox, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, per Entertainment Tonight — Jolie turned heads with her usual brand of minimalist-goddess chic. Rocking a flowing, floor-sweeping strapless dress, Jolie kept accessories simple-but-quirky, opting for a stack of dainty bracelets, small hoop earrings, and in true Jolie fashion, a lip cuff. (Did we know those even existed?)

But it was Zahara and Shiloh who garnered the lion's share of media attention for their outfits. The former made headlines by re-wearing Jolie's long-sleeved sparkling Oscars 2014 gown, while Shiloh, long known for more androgynous wear, wore a dress for the first time on the red carpet. In Shiloh's case, she made fashion history twice, as her summery, spaghetti-strapped tan dress was the same one her mom also wore to another function — celebrating notable beekeepers for the "Women for Bees" project at the French Apidology Observatory in July (via W magazine).

"My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress," Jolie told ET. "We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff." While that premiere evening was undeniably a sartorial hit, Jolie's look at a different "Eternals" event has fans practically in an uproar. Here's why.