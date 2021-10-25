Angelina Jolie Suffers A Huge Mishap On The Red Carpet In Rome
Angelina Jolie's October press tour for Marvel's "Eternals" has been rife with glamorous red carpet showings for her and her children. Alongside the five of her six children who attended her Los Angeles premiere of the film — Maddox, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, per Entertainment Tonight — Jolie turned heads with her usual brand of minimalist-goddess chic. Rocking a flowing, floor-sweeping strapless dress, Jolie kept accessories simple-but-quirky, opting for a stack of dainty bracelets, small hoop earrings, and in true Jolie fashion, a lip cuff. (Did we know those even existed?)
But it was Zahara and Shiloh who garnered the lion's share of media attention for their outfits. The former made headlines by re-wearing Jolie's long-sleeved sparkling Oscars 2014 gown, while Shiloh, long known for more androgynous wear, wore a dress for the first time on the red carpet. In Shiloh's case, she made fashion history twice, as her summery, spaghetti-strapped tan dress was the same one her mom also wore to another function — celebrating notable beekeepers for the "Women for Bees" project at the French Apidology Observatory in July (via W magazine).
"My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress," Jolie told ET. "We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff." While that premiere evening was undeniably a sartorial hit, Jolie's look at a different "Eternals" event has fans practically in an uproar. Here's why.
Angelina Jolie's hair moment is (unfortunately) unforgettable
At the 16th Rome Film Festival on October 24, Angelina Jolie wowed onlookers on the red carpet in a silver and metallic custom Versace gown (per the Daily Mail). Glistening and statuesque, Jolie seemed to have scored a fashion 10/10 ... from the front, that is. A look at the back of Jolie's outfit reveals something that can ruin even the best-customized couture — an awkward weave. Seemingly wanting to extend her naturally long locks, Jolie opted to have hair extensions attached all the way down to her hips. The problem? The extensions were not blended into Jolie's hair, creating a bluntly jagged effect.
With Twitter being Twitter, the responses to Jolie's faux hair were ... entertaining at the very least. One user stated what many of us are probably thinking, tweeting, "How do you let angelina jolie walk a red carpet with her hair extensions looking like this, somebody getting fired." A more amusing take on the individual behind HairGate 2021 wrote, "whoever did angelina's hair extensions must be a friend of jennifer's." One scathing tweet put it bluntly, "If I ever doubt my self at work in the future. I'll remind myself, atleast I didn't send Angelina Jolie down the red carpet with hair like this..." Ouch!
However, there were still fans who judged Jolie's visage as a whole, with one's glowing Twitter review of the actor's look reading, "Hair. Dimple. Dress. Face. God's favorite. Angelina. Jolie." We can't say we disagree.