Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Just Did This For The First Time On The Red Carpet

The Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt brood of kids, whose parents have been embroiled in a divorce court battle since 2016, has long been known for its diversity. Aside from half being adopted from countries around the world, they have recently grown into their own identities. For instance, Hola! called Zahara Jolie-Pitt a Jolie "fashion mini-me" for favoring V-shaped neckline dresses, while son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, was described by The Sun as Jolie's "shadow" and "quite protective" of his mom.

As for daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Brad told Oprah Winfrey in 2008 (via People) that she "only wants to be called John. John or Peter. So it's a Peter Pan thing." Despite Shiloh's choice of name, Angelina told the Daily Mail at the time that she and Brad didn't read into it much. "I don't think it's for the world to interpret anything. She likes to dress like a boy and wants her hair cut like a boy and she wanted to be called John for a while," she said, frankly.

In addition to her fluidity of names, Shiloh has been documented by fashion blogs over the years for choosing androgynous wear and haircuts. "Some kids wear capes and want to be Superman and she wants to be like her brothers," Jolie told the Daily Mail, while insisting there was "so much more" to her daughter than this. "But she does love a tie," the actor-director admitted at the time. That's why Shiloh's appearance at October 18's premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" was a surprise.