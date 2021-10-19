Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Just Did This For The First Time On The Red Carpet
The Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt brood of kids, whose parents have been embroiled in a divorce court battle since 2016, has long been known for its diversity. Aside from half being adopted from countries around the world, they have recently grown into their own identities. For instance, Hola! called Zahara Jolie-Pitt a Jolie "fashion mini-me" for favoring V-shaped neckline dresses, while son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, was described by The Sun as Jolie's "shadow" and "quite protective" of his mom.
As for daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Brad told Oprah Winfrey in 2008 (via People) that she "only wants to be called John. John or Peter. So it's a Peter Pan thing." Despite Shiloh's choice of name, Angelina told the Daily Mail at the time that she and Brad didn't read into it much. "I don't think it's for the world to interpret anything. She likes to dress like a boy and wants her hair cut like a boy and she wanted to be called John for a while," she said, frankly.
In addition to her fluidity of names, Shiloh has been documented by fashion blogs over the years for choosing androgynous wear and haircuts. "Some kids wear capes and want to be Superman and she wants to be like her brothers," Jolie told the Daily Mail, while insisting there was "so much more" to her daughter than this. "But she does love a tie," the actor-director admitted at the time. That's why Shiloh's appearance at October 18's premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" was a surprise.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt rocked a different look at the Eternals premiere
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt donned a dress on the red carpet for the first time whilst attending mom Angelina Jolie's premiere for "Eternals" on October 18, per the Daily Mail. With her trademark pixie cut grown out and worn in a bun, Shiloh looked effortlessly chic in a tan, asymmetrically hemmed spaghetii-strapped dress and white flats. Quite the departure from her days of sporting bow ties in public, the teenager also rocked dainty gold bracelets on both ankles as she posed for photos with her mom and siblings.
Jolie, one of the ensemble film's stars, told Vanity Fair (via the Today Show) in 2010 that Shiloh's androgynous sense of fashion back then reminded her of herself at that age. Revealing she dresses Shiloh "like a little dude," Jolie said she think's Shiloh's style is representative of the trends in Montenegro. "It's how people dress there. She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits. She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers."
As for her father, Brad Pitt, a source told Entertainment Tonight in 2020 as Shiloh turned 14 that he "loves that she always stays true to herself and is so good to her brothers and sisters." Given all the courtroom drama unraveling between the Pitt and Jolie camps, we are glad the Jolie-Pitt kids appear to be adjusting and staying true to themselves.