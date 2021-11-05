Pete And Chasten Buttigieg Have An Update On Son Gus

On November 5, Chasten Buttigieg updated the world about Gus, his 2-month-old son he shares with his husband, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The Buttigiegs welcomed twins Joseph August (Gus) and Penelope Rose in August, per People. But hearts sank when Chasten posted about the first Halloween for baby Gus, spent in the hospital.

On Halloween, the husband of the Secretary of Transportation posted on Instagram a photo of Pete holding baby Gus (dressed as a traffic cone), writing, "Happy Halloween from these #twinfrastructure safety advocates!" But the funny post grew serious, as Chasten wrote, "As you can see, we're spending this Halloween in the hospital. Gus has been having a rough go of it but we're headed in the right direction. We're so thankful for all of the love and support shown to our family these last few months."

The Buttigiegs gave no details on why their son was in the hospital, but many were glad to get an update on baby Gus!