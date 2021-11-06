Why Did Emilio Estevez Leave The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers?

It took a while to convince Emilio Estevez that "The Mighty Ducks" franchise was worth revisiting because he's not the biggest fan of reunions. In March, he told Entertainment Weekly that he's turned down multiple chances to reunite with the casts of some of his most iconic movies, including "The Breakfast Club" and "St. Elmo's Fire." However, after "The Mighty Ducks" creator Steven Brill pitched Estevez his idea for "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," the actor liked Brill's plan for his character's story arc so much that he decided to sign on for the Disney+ series.

Estevez offered some insight into his reluctance to participate in reboots during a panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, saying that he wanted to "create a cinematic experience and not just try to cash in on the nostalgia aspect of it," per Deadline. But, as he pointed out to Entertainment Weekly, revivals are all the rage these days, with nostalgic viewers tuning in to watch shows like Peacock's "Saved By the Bell" reboot and the Netflix hit "Cobra Kai." He indicated that their success made him feel more comfortable about playing Coach Gordon Bombay again.

Season 1 of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" ended on a high note for Bombay and the Ducks after they won their team name back. But, while the quack attack is coming back for a second season, Estevez is hanging up his green jersey and skates yet again, per Deadline. Here's why.