Why Did Emilio Estevez Leave The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers?
It took a while to convince Emilio Estevez that "The Mighty Ducks" franchise was worth revisiting because he's not the biggest fan of reunions. In March, he told Entertainment Weekly that he's turned down multiple chances to reunite with the casts of some of his most iconic movies, including "The Breakfast Club" and "St. Elmo's Fire." However, after "The Mighty Ducks" creator Steven Brill pitched Estevez his idea for "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," the actor liked Brill's plan for his character's story arc so much that he decided to sign on for the Disney+ series.
Estevez offered some insight into his reluctance to participate in reboots during a panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, saying that he wanted to "create a cinematic experience and not just try to cash in on the nostalgia aspect of it," per Deadline. But, as he pointed out to Entertainment Weekly, revivals are all the rage these days, with nostalgic viewers tuning in to watch shows like Peacock's "Saved By the Bell" reboot and the Netflix hit "Cobra Kai." He indicated that their success made him feel more comfortable about playing Coach Gordon Bombay again.
Season 1 of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" ended on a high note for Bombay and the Ducks after they won their team name back. But, while the quack attack is coming back for a second season, Estevez is hanging up his green jersey and skates yet again, per Deadline. Here's why.
Emilio Estevez reportedly had an issue with the show's vaccine requirement
According to Deadline, Emilio Estevez would not guarantee that he would abide by ABC Signature studio's requirement that all "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" cast members be vaccinated against COVID-19, so the production company decided not to bring him back for Season 2. Insiders also suggested that "creative differences" were a factor in the actor's departure.
Estevez's exit will not be the death knell for the series. The scripts for Season 2 are reportedly being rewritten, so the flying V will get a chance to soar again. However, the actor's absence will surely sadden viewers who wanted to see Coach Gordon Bombay eventually reunite with the Ducks' former team captain, Charlie Conway, who was played by "Dawson's Creek" star Joshua Jackson. During an interview with TVLine, showrunner Steven Brill shared his hope that Jackson will be able to appear in Season 2 after being too busy to make a cameo in the show's first season. (We're just going to throw this idea out there: Charlie would make a great coach.)
Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) has some experience coaching the team, so she's another possible replacement option. Or maybe Dylan Playfair's "Letterkenny" co-star Andrew Herr, aka Jonesy, would be interested in portraying Playfair's hockey rival rather than his puckhead pal. Whatever happens, we have a feeling that the Ducks will be placed in good hands — er, wings.