Royal Expert Explains Why Meghan And Harry's Public Image Needs To Change

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the British royal family in early 2020, tabloids had a field day, despite Harry explaining their exit was in part due to the media. Tabloids dubbed their departure "Megxit," with some claiming Meghan was the reason for their departure and the ensuing crisis in the palace, per USA Today.

There's no doubt that British tabloids were ruthless in their coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Even though Meghan and Harry refused to respond or engage, per The Guardian, that didn't stop the media from writing (and speculating) about the pair. Things got so bad that the Sussexes sued several media outlets.

For example, after the pair's widely-watched tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, British TV personality Piers Morgan said he didn't believe Meghan's claims about her mental health issues, suicidal thoughts, and alleged racism in the palace, per The New York Times. But now, at least one royal commentator says that Meghan and Harry should be seen as "the future," per The Independent.