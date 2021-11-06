The Natalie Wood Kirk Douglas Controversy Explained

The following article contains allegations of sexual assault.

In the years following the mysterious 1981 death of Hollywood icon Natalie Wood, her younger sister Lana Wood has become, in many ways, her sibling's strongest advocate. Lana, who has been instrumental in reopening the investigation into her sister's death by drowning off the coast of California's Catalina Island during Thanksgiving weekend while yachting with her husband, Robert Wagner, and their mutual friend Christopher Walken. (In 2018, Wagner was named a "person of interest" in Wood's death, which was previously written off as an accident.)

Lana has been Natalie's keeper, and her loyalty has stood the test of time. But now, a year after the death of Kirk Douglas, another famous actor from Hollywood's golden age, Lana has claimed he allegedly sexually assaulted Natalie when she was 16 years old.

As Lana described in portions of her upcoming memoir "Little Sister," via the Associated Press, the Wood sisters' mother, Maria Zakharenko, arranged for Natalie to meet with an older, famous actor at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont in the summer of 1955 to help Natalie, who rose to fame as a child in the 1947 Christmas movie "Miracle on 34th Street," further her career. After dropping Natalie off, both Maria and Lana, then eight years old, waited for her to come back. It was a night that would change Natalie's life forever. And now, the mystery of who allegedly assaulted Natalie Wood might finally be solved.