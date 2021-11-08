Why Royal Fans Are Demanding Prince Harry Boycott Netflix

It seems some people are upset with the portrayal of Princess Diana in "The Crown," which airs on Netflix — and that has caused some experts to suggest that Prince Harry walk away from any and all projects he has with the company. "Harry has remained absolutely silent about Netflix. He should tear the deal up and make a stand for his mother. What's more important? Money or defending his mum? It's astonishing he can't find his voice on this," royal expert Angela Levin told The Sun. "I don't think Harry gets it. I presume when he did the deal with Netflix he didn't think it through," Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, told the outlet.

The comments come after Jemima Khan stopped working on the series due to the portrayal of her friend, the Princess of Wales. "I realized that particular storyline would not necessarily be told as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped, I requested that all my contributions be removed from the series and I declined a credit," she said, according to The Guardian. The storyline that she was referring to detailed Diana's final years.

It is unknown if Harry has any plans to confront the portrayal of his mom on "The Crown," or if he's even considering terminating his contract with Netflix.