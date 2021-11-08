Why Royal Fans Are Demanding Prince Harry Boycott Netflix
After stepping back as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were forced to find their own way to earn money. The pair would need to become financially independent, so they wasted no time getting to work. Fairly early on, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced a deal with Netflix. "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us. ... [Netflix's] unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action," the couple said in a statement, according to Us Weekly. A source told the outlet that the deal is worth some $100 million.
According to Town & Country, their very first series on the streaming service will be an Invictus Games documentary. Harry will serve as executive producer for the series, which is slated to air in 2022. In addition, Meghan is said to be creating an animated series titled "Pearl," according to Variety. Although Harry and Meghan's respective projects are still in production, some royal experts believe that they should terminate their contract with the streaming giant. Keep reading to find out why.
Will Prince Harry walk away from millions of dollars?
It seems some people are upset with the portrayal of Princess Diana in "The Crown," which airs on Netflix — and that has caused some experts to suggest that Prince Harry walk away from any and all projects he has with the company. "Harry has remained absolutely silent about Netflix. He should tear the deal up and make a stand for his mother. What's more important? Money or defending his mum? It's astonishing he can't find his voice on this," royal expert Angela Levin told The Sun. "I don't think Harry gets it. I presume when he did the deal with Netflix he didn't think it through," Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, told the outlet.
The comments come after Jemima Khan stopped working on the series due to the portrayal of her friend, the Princess of Wales. "I realized that particular storyline would not necessarily be told as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped, I requested that all my contributions be removed from the series and I declined a credit," she said, according to The Guardian. The storyline that she was referring to detailed Diana's final years.
It is unknown if Harry has any plans to confront the portrayal of his mom on "The Crown," or if he's even considering terminating his contract with Netflix.