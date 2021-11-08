Donald Trump Accidentally Hit A Child On The Head With A Baseball. Here's What We Know
Before Donald Trump became a celebrity figure and of course, President of the United States, he was just another kid with a dream and a ball in his hands. In the book "The Games Do Count: America's Best and Brightest on the Power of Sports," Trump says that he was a baseball star in high school and claimed that he could have gone pro if he wanted to. "At the New York Military Academy, I was captain of the baseball team. I worked hard like everyone else, but I had good talent," he wrote. "I will never forget [...] the first time I saw my name in the newspaper. It was when I got the winning home run in a game between our academy and Cornwall High School. It was in 1964 and it was in a little local paper. It simply said, TRUMP HOMERS TO WIN THE GAME. I just loved it and I will never forget it. It was better than actually hitting the home run."
While Trump is known for his love of baseball — the time he landed his helicopter at center field for the Somerset Patriots in 2004 to throw out the first pitch comes to mind — there is more evidence of the former president simply enjoying the game rather than actually playing it. However, an incident during a recent world series game between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros might prompt Trump to retire his throw altogether. Here's what happened.
Donald Trump's foul ball
Though he probably intended to do something nice, Donald Trump accidentally hit a child in the head with a baseball. It all began when a young baseball fan tossed his ball to the former president, who was sitting in an open-air suite with his wife Melania Trump, in the hopes that Donald would sign it. He signed the ball, and while passing the ball back, he hit the boy with the ball in the head, per TMZ.
Thankfully, the young fan wasn't injured, but this wasn't the first time that Trump was left somewhat embarrassed at a baseball game. Back in 2019 and when he was still president, Trump attended an MLB game, much to the dismay of the crowd who jeered at the sight of him. He was supposed to toss the ball from the mound but at the end of the day, he refused, according to NPR. Reportedly, he didn't like the fact that we would have to wear a bullet-proof vest in front of the crowd. "They gotta dress me up in a lot of heavy armor. I'll look too heavy. I don't like that," he said at the time.
Even so, the baseball teams that have encountered the former president have fared better than the U.S. Olympic women's soccer team, when he accused the team of being too "woke" and claimed team captain Megan Rapinoe "played terribly," according to NBC News. Talk about a foul ball.