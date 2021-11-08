Donald Trump Accidentally Hit A Child On The Head With A Baseball. Here's What We Know

Before Donald Trump became a celebrity figure and of course, President of the United States, he was just another kid with a dream and a ball in his hands. In the book "The Games Do Count: America's Best and Brightest on the Power of Sports," Trump says that he was a baseball star in high school and claimed that he could have gone pro if he wanted to. "At the New York Military Academy, I was captain of the baseball team. I worked hard like everyone else, but I had good talent," he wrote. "I will never forget [...] the first time I saw my name in the newspaper. It was when I got the winning home run in a game between our academy and Cornwall High School. It was in 1964 and it was in a little local paper. It simply said, TRUMP HOMERS TO WIN THE GAME. I just loved it and I will never forget it. It was better than actually hitting the home run."

While Trump is known for his love of baseball — the time he landed his helicopter at center field for the Somerset Patriots in 2004 to throw out the first pitch comes to mind — there is more evidence of the former president simply enjoying the game rather than actually playing it. However, an incident during a recent world series game between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros might prompt Trump to retire his throw altogether. Here's what happened.