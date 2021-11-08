Did The Rock Really Say This About Prince William?

For almost four decades, People's "Sexiest Man Alive" list has captivated readers on an annual basis. It's a highly contentious bout that's accompanied by an arduous selection process, as revealed by People editor-in-chief Dan Wakeford. In determining the "Sexiest Man Alive," Wakeford noted that, not only do they look for someone "[w]ho is hot, who is doing really well, and who actually is sexy," but they also "think about the zeitgeist [and] what is sexy at the moment" (per CNN).

People's annual list of attractiveness has proven to be so popular over the years that other publications have even created their own spinoffs — such is the case with Longevita. Longevita, a Turkey-based company specializing in hair transplants, ran their own list, but with an apt twist. In searching for "World's Sexiest Bald Man," the company narrowed down its choices to 10 extraordinary bald celebrities — but who came out on top?

None other than Prince William, of course! Yeah, we know, it's a shocker. But don't take our word for it. Former professional wrestler, Hollywood icon, and fellow bald man Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also had some choice words about Longevita's final decision.