What We Know About The Pending Lawsuits Drake And Travis Scott Are Facing That Left Eight Fans Dead

Kristian Paredes, a 23-year-old Astroworld music festival attendee, came forth with a lawsuit against both Travis Scott and Drake, as well Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation for the injuries he sustained at the 2021 event.

In a document obtained by the Daily Mail, Paredes is requesting more than $1 million for severe injuries he claims he sustained due to negligence after both rappers "incited the crowd" and continued to perform despite the crowd becoming "out of control" and "while the crowd mayhem continued." Echoing those sentiments, Paredes attorney, Thomas J. Henry, said there was no excuse for what took place and that there was "every indication that the performers, organizers, and venue were not only aware of the hectic crowd but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred," before adding, "Still, they decided to put profits over their attendees and allowed the deadly show to go on."

Per The Guardian, Manuel Souza also filed a lawsuit against "Scott, the concert organizers Live Nation and others," for injuries he incurred at the musical festival. It should be noted, however, that this is not the first time Scott has been sued following an attendee being injured at one of his shows. As reported by Rolling Stone, Kyle Green was left paralyzed after he was allegedly "pushed from a third-floor balcony" at one of Scott's concerts. His lawsuit is currently pending.