What We Know About The Pending Lawsuits Drake And Travis Scott Are Facing That Left Eight Fans Dead
Following what is being referred to as a "mass casualty incident" by Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña, rapper Travis Scott took to Twitter to address the tragedy at his highly anticipated 2021 Astroworld music festival, per CBS. At the event, crowds surged toward the stage, causing many to be trampled and resulting in the loss of eight lives. Hundreds of concertgoers were also critically injured. Scott said he was "absolutely devastated by what took place" at the music festival in Houston, Texas and pledged his "total support" to authorities "as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life." Perhaps now, however, it's time for Scott to put his money where his mouth is.
In the midst of the investigations, both Scott and Canadian singer-songwriter Drake, who also performed at the show, have been named in lawsuits brought forth by the festival's attendees who sustained serious injuries. Keep reading to learn everything we know about the pending lawsuits.
Travis Scott and Drake are being sued for negligence
Kristian Paredes, a 23-year-old Astroworld music festival attendee, came forth with a lawsuit against both Travis Scott and Drake, as well Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation for the injuries he sustained at the 2021 event.
In a document obtained by the Daily Mail, Paredes is requesting more than $1 million for severe injuries he claims he sustained due to negligence after both rappers "incited the crowd" and continued to perform despite the crowd becoming "out of control" and "while the crowd mayhem continued." Echoing those sentiments, Paredes attorney, Thomas J. Henry, said there was no excuse for what took place and that there was "every indication that the performers, organizers, and venue were not only aware of the hectic crowd but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred," before adding, "Still, they decided to put profits over their attendees and allowed the deadly show to go on."
Per The Guardian, Manuel Souza also filed a lawsuit against "Scott, the concert organizers Live Nation and others," for injuries he incurred at the musical festival. It should be noted, however, that this is not the first time Scott has been sued following an attendee being injured at one of his shows. As reported by Rolling Stone, Kyle Green was left paralyzed after he was allegedly "pushed from a third-floor balcony" at one of Scott's concerts. His lawsuit is currently pending.