Why Alyssa Milano Picked Her Daughter To Be Born On The Same Day As Beyonce
How many people get to say they were born on the same day as the one-and-only Beyonce Knowles, otherwise known as Queen Bey? Well — okay, probably a lot of people. But how many people get to say their mom purposely chose for them to share a birthday with the legendary pop music icon? So far, we can only think of one. That's Alyssa Milano's seven-year-old daughter Elizabella Dylan, who was born on September 4, 2014, via Cesarean.
On People's "Me Becoming Mom" podcast, the "Charmed" actor explained the story of her daughter's birth, and how she came to decide on her official birthdate. Milano also has a son, Milo Thomas, who she shares with husband David Bugliari. As it turns out, the story of Elizabella's birthday was a matter of chance as much as it was a matter of choice.
Here are all the details of how Milano chose her baby girl's birthday.
Alyssa Milano picked a special date for her daughter's birthday
On the People podcast "Me Becoming Mom," Alyssa Milano explained that her daughter Elizabella Dylan, nicknamed Bella, was actually born five weeks early. Apparently Milano's doctor, who she said she "loved so much," told her that they were going to bring Bella into the world early. The question was, should they schedule the Caesarian for 11:30 p.m. on September 3, or wait until after midnight on September 4.
"And [my best friend] Alaa looked up whose birthdays were on the 3rd and the 4th. And he was like, 'Beyoncé's birthday is on the 4th! Wait until after midnight,'" Milano said on the podcast. "So we picked her birthday," she continues. "We had a choice between September 3rd and 4th and because Beyoncé's birthday is the 4th, Alaa's like, 'Yep! We're in. The 4th.'"
Despite being so early, little Bella was a healthy 7 pounds and 7 ounces when she was born, according to Us Weekly.