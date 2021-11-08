Why Alyssa Milano Picked Her Daughter To Be Born On The Same Day As Beyonce

How many people get to say they were born on the same day as the one-and-only Beyonce Knowles, otherwise known as Queen Bey? Well — okay, probably a lot of people. But how many people get to say their mom purposely chose for them to share a birthday with the legendary pop music icon? So far, we can only think of one. That's Alyssa Milano's seven-year-old daughter Elizabella Dylan, who was born on September 4, 2014, via Cesarean.

On People's "Me Becoming Mom" podcast, the "Charmed" actor explained the story of her daughter's birth, and how she came to decide on her official birthdate. Milano also has a son, Milo Thomas, who she shares with husband David Bugliari. As it turns out, the story of Elizabella's birthday was a matter of chance as much as it was a matter of choice.

Here are all the details of how Milano chose her baby girl's birthday.