Why Is Barack Obama Urging Young People To 'Stay Angry'?

Former president of the United States Barack Obama has always been known to remain calm and level-headed. He even famously earned the term "no-drama Obama" from various media outlets, like The Washington Post, for seeming like he takes everything with ease.

According to The Independent, In 2019, Obama spoke at a tech conference hosted by software company Qualtrics and said, even though people perceive him to be calm, it doesn't mean he actually is. "I have an even temperament and I don't get too high and I don't get too low, but that doesn't mean that throughout the presidency and throughout my professional career that there weren't times when I was constrained by, 'Man I don't want to screw this up. I don't want to let people down,'" Obama said. "'I don't want to be seen as having made a mistake or having failed.'"

In 2021, the 44th president was invited to speak at the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26. The difference between Obama's speech back in 2019 versus now, however, is that he's encouraging young people to "stay angry" instead of teaching them ways to keep their cool. Here's why.