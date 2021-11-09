The Controversy Surrounding General Hospital Star Ingo Rademacher Explained

Athletes might be taking center stage lately when it comes to the anti-vax movement, but they're certainly not the only ones who've been rallying against vaccine mandates at work. The Guinness World Record's longest-running soap opera "General Hospital" recently announced its decision to let go of longtime cast member Ingo Rademacher after he didn't comply with the show's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But that's only part of the issue.

Rademacher has played Jasper "Jax" Jacks on the soap for the last 25 years, as he started on the show in 1996. He's occupied the role on and off over the years, minus a five-year hiatus after they wrote his character off the show in 2011. He told Soap Opera Digest then, "Having been away for really the last five years, I do kind of look back and go, 'Yeah, I could have been nicer.'" It seems people would agree with that statement now given his recent behavior.

Rademacher, who says he's not necessarily anti-vaccine so much as anti-vaccine mandate, came under fire for his stance in mid-August when cast member Nancy Lee Grahn tweeted her concern about working with "unmasked, unvaccinated actors," and another castmate Steve Burton tested positive for the virus. The hashtag #FireIngo quickly spread, and Rademacher made things worse for himself by doubling down and calling his fans "bigots" and "morons." He has simply made things worse for himself since then, adding transphobia to his list of questionable comments, all leading to his ouster at GH.