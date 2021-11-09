Royal Expert Explains Why Harry And William's Relationship Is Still Poor

Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William have been at odds for years now, and it doesn't seem like things are on the mend. During his sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March, Harry described the relationship he had with his brother as "space," according to The Sun. "We've been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But, you know, we're on different paths," Harry said at the time, adding that "time heals all things, hopefully." Since then, Harry and William were together at Prince Philip's funeral, and they even shared a chat on the walk back to Windsor Castle following the service. The brothers also reconnected in July for the unveiling of a statue of their mother, and while things appeared to be swell between the two, they were said to have put on a "united front," according to Entertainment Tonight.

"I think both of them have wanted today to be about the statue, about remembering Diana's legacy, and not about the rift that has really overshadowed the coverage of the royal family for the past 18 months. So they clearly went to a lot of effort to deflect from this rift between the two of them," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET at the time. Since then, many royal watchers have been wondering if Harry and William have been communicating, and what, exactly, the status of their relationship is. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like things have gotten any better. Keep reading to find out more.