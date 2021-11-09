Sharon Osbourne's Throwback Photo Of Ozzy And Jack Has Fans Melting

In honor of Jack Osbourne's 36th birthday, proud mom Sharon Osbourne took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback photo of her son with a very young Ozzy Osbourne. The snap, which left fans' hearts melting — "The cuteness overload in this pic is amazing," responded one follower — shows a blonde Jack as a toddler, sitting next to his dad and holding a teddy bear that's nearly as big as he is. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the cutest @jackosbourne!" Share on wrote in the caption, gushing, "I am so proud to be your Mum, you are my rock."

The trio is currently starring in Travel Channel's "The Osbournes Want To Believe" and, as Jack told People around the time the show premiered in 2020, they share a special bond. Opening up about his childhood, Jack honed in on his dad and praised his parenting style, saying, "Conversations with [my dad] growing up never felt like a dad telling you [what to do]. It was always very relaxed. Which is, I think, crucial," he explained before laughing, "He also, through example, taught me a lot of what not to do, which was great." Now, Ozzy is translating that wisdom to Jack's three daughters as a loving, doting grandpa. "I have to tell them: 'Every time you guys see [the kids], it's not Christmas again!'" he shared, laughing, "I'm like: 'It's okay to not give them something when you come over once a week, twice a week.'"