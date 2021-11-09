Jerry Seinfeld's Daughter Looks Just Like Her Famous Dad

Jerry Seinfeld is most well-known for his self-titled sitcom, and we see plenty of reruns of the hit on a nightly basis thanks to syndication. Jerry also happens to be one of the most famous actors on the planet. He and his wife, Jessica Seinfeld, share three kiddos — Sascha, Shepherd, and Julian, who all seem to be really cool kids. The actor tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight when he can, though his wife Jessica seems to be a little more open about life at home and all that fatherhood entails.

In 2020, Jessica opened up about what kind of father the actor is. "He's an incredible father. But the nicest way to say this is that he wasn't a natural when our kids were born. He wasn't immediately pushing strollers and carrying babies," Jessica confessed to Parents. "He jokes that it took him a good ten years to warm up. He travels often and usually over weekends, so a lot of the early caretaking, sports, and activities were left to me." That's when she opened up about Jerry blossoming as a dad — and we absolutely love to hear it. "But Jerry's strength is now, with our three teenagers. He's patient with them. Where I am weaker, he is stronger, and we complement each other. I wouldn't change anything," she added. How sweet is that?

While Jerry may have hit his stride as his kids entered their teen years, his daughter Sascha has already exited that part of her life. Now, she's all grown up.