Janet Jackson's Glam Instagram Selfie Has Fans Going Wild
Janet Jackson is known for her glam looks and her adoring fans just can't get enough of them. Throughout the music icon's successful career, the award-winning star has captivated many with her legendary transformations and music videos.
In 1991, Jackson's music video for her No. 1 smash "Love Will Never Do (Without You)" portrayed her natural beauty so effortlessly. In a black crop top with a pair of light blue ripped jeans, Jackson stunned by styling her brunette locks up and accessorized with a black headband. Another noteworthy music video is 1997's "Got Til' It's Gone" with rapper Q-Tip. Jackson rocked individually-sectioned pigtails while wearing a brown leather jacket, men's tailored trousers, and a printed halter top. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone ranked it at No. 60 on their "The 100 Greatest Music Videos of all Time" list.
During a discussion with InStyle in 2018, Jackson admitted that beauty means "everything" to her but noted it's "more about inner beauty than anything." The powerhouse entertainer revealed her go-to hairstyles are her "hair hats," which she explained she has a lot of. Jackson said the process of getting her hair and makeup done is very relaxing but confessed the overall activity isn't her favorite. Jackson's glamorous looks never go unnoticed and her latest look that has been documented on social media has fans going crazy.
Janet Jackson's selfie was compared to Queen Nefertiti
This week on "Dancing with the Stars" was Janet Jackson week, meaning the remaining contestants performed to the legendary singer's back catalog. Jackson was interviewed by supermodel host Tyra Banks during the episode where she expressed her love for all different types of dance styles. Ahead of her appearance, Jackson shared a new glam selfie on Instagram that saw her all dolled-up for the occasion. "R u excited for @dancingabc tonight?" she captioned her post.
As seen in the snapshot above, Jackson looked beautiful in a black garment. She rocked a glossy lip while wearing black eye makeup. The singer is known for her many hairstyles and opted for long dark and blue braids tied up with a black headwrap. For accessories, Jackson wore dangling earrings to give the killer look its finishing touch.
Unsurprisingly, fans went wild over the eye-catching ensemble. In just 12 hours, the post racked up 65,000 likes and over 3,100 comments. "COME ON JANET!!!!" one user wrote passionately in capital letters. "You are such a beautiful woman," another person shared, adding the red heart emoji. One account believed her look was reminiscent of an iconic sculpture, writing, "SERVING NEFERTITI REALNESS AND I'M HERE FOR IT!" while another referred to one of her throwback album covers: "very reminiscent of the Control cover." You look amazing, Miss Jackson!