Janet Jackson's Glam Instagram Selfie Has Fans Going Wild

Janet Jackson is known for her glam looks and her adoring fans just can't get enough of them. Throughout the music icon's successful career, the award-winning star has captivated many with her legendary transformations and music videos.

In 1991, Jackson's music video for her No. 1 smash "Love Will Never Do (Without You)" portrayed her natural beauty so effortlessly. In a black crop top with a pair of light blue ripped jeans, Jackson stunned by styling her brunette locks up and accessorized with a black headband. Another noteworthy music video is 1997's "Got Til' It's Gone" with rapper Q-Tip. Jackson rocked individually-sectioned pigtails while wearing a brown leather jacket, men's tailored trousers, and a printed halter top. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone ranked it at No. 60 on their "The 100 Greatest Music Videos of all Time" list.

During a discussion with InStyle in 2018, Jackson admitted that beauty means "everything" to her but noted it's "more about inner beauty than anything." The powerhouse entertainer revealed her go-to hairstyles are her "hair hats," which she explained she has a lot of. Jackson said the process of getting her hair and makeup done is very relaxing but confessed the overall activity isn't her favorite. Jackson's glamorous looks never go unnoticed and her latest look that has been documented on social media has fans going crazy.