How Much Was Dean Stockwell Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Dean Stockwell was perhaps best known for his role as Al Calavicci on the sci-fi television series "Quantum Leap," though he enjoyed a long and illustrious career that spanned much further than just that one role. As reported by The Guardian, Stockwell snagged many credits on various projects including "Married to the Mob," "Air Force One," "The Rainmaker," "JAG," "Star Trek Enterprise," and "Battlestar Galactica," before experiencing a stroke in 2015 and ultimately retiring. On November 7, the talented thespian died of natural causes, per Deadline. He was 85 years old.

Stockwell got his start as a child actor and made a name for himself early on when he starred in the fantasy film "The Boy With Green Hair." Per The Guardian, after high school, he gave higher education the old college try, quite literally, before eventually dropping out and embarking on his acting career full time ... and the rest is simply history.

On the heels of Stockwell's death, many fans are left reminiscing on the successful and prosperous career he enjoyed and the wealth he amassed while doing so. For those doing just that, here's Stockwell's net worth at the time of his death.