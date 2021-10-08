How Much Money Is Hunter Biden Making Off Of His Artwork?

When you hear the name Hunter Biden, you likely think of politics, thanks to the fact that his father, Joe Biden, is president of the United States (and Hunter's own work in the landscape). However, it turns out that Hunter, a lawyer, also has a creative side. "For years I wouldn't call myself an artist. Now I feel comfortable saying it," he told The New York Times in February 2020.

Frankly, it turns out that art means more to Hunter than just a way to get a little creative. He explained to the Times that making art was "literally keeping me sane," adding that it gives him the chance to put his "energy toward something positive" and "keeps me away from people and places where I shouldn't be."

Although Hunter may have initially gotten into art as a way to cope with the hardships and tragedies that he's endured — as well as to help him lead a positive and productive life in the future — it's now become a professional pursuit as well. In December 2020, Page Six reported that he signed a representation deal with the Georges Bergès Gallery in New York and is now set to show his work at a solo exhibition. But what exactly does Hunter create — and how much is he making from it?