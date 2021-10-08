How Much Money Is Hunter Biden Making Off Of His Artwork?
When you hear the name Hunter Biden, you likely think of politics, thanks to the fact that his father, Joe Biden, is president of the United States (and Hunter's own work in the landscape). However, it turns out that Hunter, a lawyer, also has a creative side. "For years I wouldn't call myself an artist. Now I feel comfortable saying it," he told The New York Times in February 2020.
Frankly, it turns out that art means more to Hunter than just a way to get a little creative. He explained to the Times that making art was "literally keeping me sane," adding that it gives him the chance to put his "energy toward something positive" and "keeps me away from people and places where I shouldn't be."
Although Hunter may have initially gotten into art as a way to cope with the hardships and tragedies that he's endured — as well as to help him lead a positive and productive life in the future — it's now become a professional pursuit as well. In December 2020, Page Six reported that he signed a representation deal with the Georges Bergès Gallery in New York and is now set to show his work at a solo exhibition. But what exactly does Hunter create — and how much is he making from it?
Hunter Biden's art is bringing in a fortune
When Hunter Biden decides to create a new piece of art, he sets out to make "blown ink abstractions on paper," according to Page Six. The Georges Bergès Gallery goes further by noting that Hunter's "powerful and impactful paintings ranging from photogenic to mixed media to the abstract." Indeed, his work uses various materials and mediums, such as ink and oil or acrylic paint on canvas, wood, or metal.
If you're interested to see what the end product of that process looks like, the gallery also promotes his work on Instagram, which is where you can see "Untitled" l, a piece that uses acrylic on canvas to show the form of a face that is almost lost in a display of vibrant colors. Be sure to also check out "Self portrait," "Euclidean Rhapsody," and "St. Thomas" to get a sense of what Hunter does in the studio.
If you're interested in owning one of the pieces, you should know that five prints — not original pieces, but prints — have sold for $75,000 each, per the New York Post. That means Hunter's art has already brought in at least $375,000 — and that was before his big solo show has even opened! As for the exhibition, which will be happening sometime next spring, that's where you might be able to nab an original piece. However, you'll need $500,000 to cover the price. Is that in your budget?