The Real Meaning Behind Blake Shelton's We Can Reach The Stars

On November 5, Blake Shelton released the wedding song he sang as his vows to Gwen Stefani on their wedding day: "We Can Reach The Stars." The "Voice" judge explained via social media that he and the No Doubt singer agreed they "were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead." He added that he wanted to write "something that would stand the test of time."

"I'm really proud of 'We Can Reach the Stars' and I'm really honored to be with her," Shelton also wrote via Instagram. "That's why we got married in the first place. That's why we wear rings ... because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world."

The track, which will appear on the country star's upcoming album "Body Language Deluxe," is basically a trip down memory lane as the lyrics feature the highs and lows of his and Stefani's relationship. In the first verse, he sings (via Genius): "Ever since that first kiss/ Girl, it's felt like we were kids" before noting in the second: "It isn't always sunny days/ Now and then, the thunder rolls, but/ A little time and a little rain/ That's what makes the flowers grow." The "little rain" line is interesting because it proves the two have issues just like any other couple.