Halsey's Fresh-Faced Selfie Has Fans Doing A Double Take

On November 9, Halsey posted a makeup-free selfie (pictured above) to her Instagram, and captioned it, "balance, u kno?" while tagging her makeup line, about-face. "Beauty," wrote Carter Gregory, A&R director at Capitol Records. "NAILED IT !!!" wrote another. In fact, fans from all over the world praised the singer, with comments in several different languages.

Since giving birth, Halsey has been posting more candid pictures of herself, without any glitz or glam. On October 11, hot off the heels of her "SNL" performance, the singer posted photos of her stretch marks. "... a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked," she wrote. "That was a weird feeling." She went on to say that she looked so "good" thanks to an optical illusion. "... the body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom-tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job," she said. " I do not want to feed the Illusion that you're meant to feel and look 'great' immediately postpartum."

Halsey also said how motherhood has transformed her, and she is wholly embracing it. "I will never have my 'pre baby body back ...'" she wrote. "That change is permanent. And I don't want to go back!"